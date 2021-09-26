News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Vs. Bills Inactives, Week 3

Sep 26, 2021 at 11:29 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

INACTIVESWIDE

Orchard Park, New York -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 98 DT Matt Ioannidis
  • No. 34 CB Darryl Roberts
  • No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
  • No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
  • No. 80 TE Sammis Reyes

The Buffalo Bills declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 22 RB Matt Breida
  • No. 72 OL Tommy Doyle
  • No. 93 DE Efe Obada
  • No. 96 DE Boogie Basham
  • No. 99 Harrison Phillips

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

Related Content

news

Washington Downgrades DT Matt Ioannidis To OUT, Elevates DT Daniel Wise

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Football Team Announces Partnership With Grubhub, Allowing Fans To Order From Their Seats At FedExField

FedExField becomes the first professional sports property to offer in-stadium mobile ordering and pickup via Grubhub, allowing fans to skip the line and save time.
news

Washington Signs 2 Receivers To Practice Squad, Released T Evin Ksiezarczyk

The team announced the following roster moves Friday.
news

Washington-Giants Friday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-29 win over the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 2

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants
news

Washington Places QB Ryan Fitzpatrick On IR; Signs LB Jared Norris From Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

Washington-Chargers Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Chargers Inactives, Week 1

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Washington Elevates LB Jared Norris

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Signs K Eddy Pineiro To Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Friday.
news

Washington Signs LB David Mayo, Places S Darrick Forrest On IR

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
Advertising