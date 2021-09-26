Washington Football Team Vs. Bills Inactives, Week 3

Orchard Park, New York -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 98 DT Matt Ioannidis
- No. 34 CB Darryl Roberts
- No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
- No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
- No. 80 TE Sammis Reyes
The Buffalo Bills declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 22 RB Matt Breida
- No. 72 OL Tommy Doyle
- No. 93 DE Efe Obada
- No. 96 DE Boogie Basham
- No. 99 Harrison Phillips
The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.