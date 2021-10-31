Washington Football Team vs. Broncos inactives, Week 8

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Oct 31, 2021 at 02:53 PM
Denver, Colorado -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 2 WR Dyami Brown
  • No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
  • No. 23 CB William Jackson III
  • No. 75 G Brandon Scherff
  • No. 76 T Sam Cosmi
  • No. 78 T Cornelius Lucas
  • No. 88 TE Jace Sternberger

