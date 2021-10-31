Washington Football Team vs. Broncos inactives, Week 8

Denver, Colorado -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 2 WR Dyami Brown
- No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
- No. 23 CB William Jackson III
- No. 75 G Brandon Scherff
- No. 76 T Sam Cosmi
- No. 78 T Cornelius Lucas
- No. 88 TE Jace Sternberger
