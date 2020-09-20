News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Vs. Cardinals Inactives, Week 2

Sep 20, 2020 at 02:47 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations
PrimaryLogoCard_2560x1440_BurgundyOnGold

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Arizona Cardinals:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 11 QB Alex Smith
  • No. 29 CB Kendall Fuller
  • No. 35 RB Bryce Love
  • No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
  • No. 72 T David Sharpe
  • No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
  • No. 83 WR Isaiah Wright

The Arizona Cardinals declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 7 QB Brett Hundley
  • No. 26 RB Eno Benjamin
  • No. 52 OL Mason Cole
  • No. 66 OL Josh Miles
  • No. 87 TE Maxx Williams
  • No. 95 DL Leki Fotu

No. 20 Jimmy Moreland is expected to start in place of No. 29 Kendall Fuller at cornerback.

