Washington Football Team Vs. Cardinals Inactives, Week 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Arizona Cardinals:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 11 QB Alex Smith
- No. 29 CB Kendall Fuller
- No. 35 RB Bryce Love
- No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb
- No. 72 T David Sharpe
- No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
- No. 83 WR Isaiah Wright
The Arizona Cardinals declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 7 QB Brett Hundley
- No. 26 RB Eno Benjamin
- No. 52 OL Mason Cole
- No. 66 OL Josh Miles
- No. 87 TE Maxx Williams
- No. 95 DL Leki Fotu
No. 20 Jimmy Moreland is expected to start in place of No. 29 Kendall Fuller at cornerback.
The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.