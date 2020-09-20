Washington Football Team Vs. Cardinals Inactives, Week 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Arizona Cardinals:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

No. 11 QB Alex Smith

No. 29 CB Kendall Fuller

No. 35 RB Bryce Love

No. 55 LB Cole Holcomb

No. 72 T David Sharpe

No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles

No. 83 WR Isaiah Wright

The Arizona Cardinals declared the following players as inactive:

No. 7 QB Brett Hundley

No. 26 RB Eno Benjamin

No. 52 OL Mason Cole

No. 66 OL Josh Miles

No. 87 TE Maxx Williams

No. 95 DL Leki Fotu

No. 20 Jimmy Moreland is expected to start in place of No. 29 Kendall Fuller at cornerback.