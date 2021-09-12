News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Vs. Chargers Inactives, Week 1

Sep 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Inactives091121

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 8 QB Kyle Allen
  • No. 34 CB Darryl Roberts
  • No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
  • No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
  • No. 80 TE Sammis Reyes

The Los Angeles Chargers declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 2 QB Easton Stick
  • No. 27 RB Joshua Kelley
  • No. 36 DB Trey Marshall
  • No. 57 LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
  • No. 88 TE Tre' McKitty

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

