Washington Football Team vs. Chiefs inactives, Week 6

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
- No. 11 WR Cam Sims
- No. 37 CB Corn Elder
- No. 75 G Brandon Scherff
- No. 76 T Sam Cosmi
- No. 88 TE Jace Sternberger
The Kansas City Chiefs declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 35 Charvarius Ward
- No. 81 TE Blake Bell
- No. 95 DT Chris Jones
- No. 70 T Prince Tega Wanogho
- No. 76 G Lauren Duvernay-Tardif
- No. 66 OL Austin Blythe
