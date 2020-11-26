Washington Football Team Vs. Cowboys Inactives, Week 12

ARLINGTON, Tx. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Dallas Cowboys:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 19 WR Robert Foster
- No. 22 S Deshazor Everett
- No. 50 LB Jared Norris
- No. 52 DE Ryan Anderson
- No. 78 T Cornelius Lucas
- No. 84 WR Jeff Badet
Lineup changes:
- No. 76 Morgan Moses is expected to start at left tackle.
- No. 72 David Sharpe is expected to start at right tackle.
- No. 30 Troy Apke is expected to start in place of No. 22 Deshazor Everett at free safety.
The Dallas Cowboys have announced the following players as inactive:
- No. 7 QB Ben DiNucci
- No. 17 WR Turner Malik
- No. 30 CB Anthony Brown
- No. 41 FS Reggie Robinson
- No. 56 DE Bradlee Anae
- No. 64 T Greg Senat
- No. 97 DE Ron'Dell Carter
