Washington Football Team Vs. Cowboys Inactives, Week 12

Nov 26, 2020 at 03:00 PM
ARLINGTON, Tx. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the Dallas Cowboys:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 19 WR Robert Foster
  • No. 22 S Deshazor Everett
  • No. 50 LB Jared Norris
  • No. 52 DE Ryan Anderson
  • No. 78 T Cornelius Lucas
  • No. 84 WR Jeff Badet

Lineup changes:

  • No. 76 Morgan Moses is expected to start at left tackle.
  • No. 72 David Sharpe is expected to start at right tackle.
  • No. 30 Troy Apke is expected to start in place of No. 22 Deshazor Everett at free safety.

The Dallas Cowboys have announced the following players as inactive:

  • No. 7 QB Ben DiNucci
  • No. 17 WR Turner Malik
  • No. 30 CB Anthony Brown
  • No. 41 FS Reggie Robinson
  • No. 56 DE Bradlee Anae
  • No. 64 T Greg Senat
  • No. 97 DE Ron'Dell Carter

Advertising