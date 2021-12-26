News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 16

Dec 26, 2021 at 06:50 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Arlington, Texas -- The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
  • No. 16 K Brian Johnson
  • No. 18 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
  • No. 19 QB Garrett Gilbert
  • No. 23 CB William Jackson III
  • No. 37 CB Corn Elder
  • No. 52 LB Jamin Davis

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

