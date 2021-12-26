Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 16

Arlington, Texas -- The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
- No. 16 K Brian Johnson
- No. 18 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- No. 19 QB Garrett Gilbert
- No. 23 CB William Jackson III
- No. 37 CB Corn Elder
- No. 52 LB Jamin Davis
