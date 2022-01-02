News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 17

Jan 02, 2022 at 11:28 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
  • No. 16 K Brian Johnson
  • No. 19 QB Garrett Gilbert
  • No. 23 CB William Jackson III
  • No. 46 LB Milo Eifler
  • No. 90 DE Montez Sweat
  • No. 96 DE James Smith-Williams

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

