Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 17

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
- No. 16 K Brian Johnson
- No. 19 QB Garrett Gilbert
- No. 23 CB William Jackson III
- No. 46 LB Milo Eifler
- No. 90 DE Montez Sweat
- No. 96 DE James Smith-Williams
