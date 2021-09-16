Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 2

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Thursday's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 34 CB Darryl Roberts
- No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
- No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
- No. 80 TE Sammis Reyes
No. 4 QB Taylor Heinicke has replaced No. 14 Ryan Fitzpatrick as Washington's starting quarterback.
The New York Giants declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 15 WR Collin Johnson
- No. 27 CB Josh Jackson
- No. 34 CB Sam Beal
- No. 46 LB Justin Hilliard
- No. 47 LB Cam Brown
- No. 88 TE Evan Engram
- No. 95 LB Quincy Roche
