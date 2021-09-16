News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 2

Sep 16, 2021 at 06:49 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LANDOVER, Md. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Thursday's Week 2 matchup against the New York Giants.

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 34 CB Darryl Roberts
  • No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
  • No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
  • No. 80 TE Sammis Reyes

No. 4 QB Taylor Heinicke has replaced No. 14 Ryan Fitzpatrick as Washington's starting quarterback.

The New York Giants declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 15 WR Collin Johnson
  • No. 27 CB Josh Jackson
  • No. 34 CB Sam Beal
  • No. 46 LB Justin Hilliard
  • No. 47 LB Cam Brown
  • No. 88 TE Evan Engram
  • No. 95 LB Quincy Roche

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

