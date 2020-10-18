Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 6

East Rutherford, N.J. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the New York Giants:

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

No. 59 DE Nate Orchard

No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.

No. 7 QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.

No. 63 G Joshua Garnett

No. 72 T David Sharpe

No. 85 TE Marcus Baugh

No. 22 Deshazor Everett is expected to start in place of No. 30 Troy Apke at free safety.

No. 75 Brandon Scherff is expected to start in place of No. 71 Wes Schweitzer at right guard.

No. 77 Saahdiq Charles is expected to start in place of No. 67 Wes Martin at left guard.

The New York Giants declared the following players as inactive:

No. 34 DB Adrian Colbert

No. 35 ILB T.J. Brunson

No. 72 T Jackson Barton

No. 83 TE Eric Tomlinson

No. 90 DL RJ McIntosh

No. 59 OLB Lorenzo Carter