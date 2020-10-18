Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 6

East Rutherford, N.J. -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives and lineup changes for today's game against the New York Giants:
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 59 DE Nate Orchard
- No. 58 LB Thomas Davis Sr.
- No. 7 QB Dwayne Haskins Jr.
- No. 63 G Joshua Garnett
- No. 72 T David Sharpe
- No. 85 TE Marcus Baugh
No. 22 Deshazor Everett is expected to start in place of No. 30 Troy Apke at free safety.
No. 75 Brandon Scherff is expected to start in place of No. 71 Wes Schweitzer at right guard.
No. 77 Saahdiq Charles is expected to start in place of No. 67 Wes Martin at left guard.
The New York Giants declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 34 DB Adrian Colbert
- No. 35 ILB T.J. Brunson
- No. 72 T Jackson Barton
- No. 83 TE Eric Tomlinson
- No. 90 DL RJ McIntosh
- No. 59 OLB Lorenzo Carter
The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.