Washington Football Team vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

Oct 24, 2021 at 11:28 AM
Green Bay, Wisconsin -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
  • No. 11 WR Cam Sims
  • No. 23 CB William Jackson III
  • No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
  • No. 75 G Brandon Scherff
  • No. 76 T Sam Cosmi
  • No. 88 TE Jace Sternberger

The Green Bay Packers declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 20 CB Kevin King
  • No. 36 S Vernon Scott
  • No. 79 T Dennis Kelly
  • No. 90 DL Jack Heflin
  • No. 91 LB Preston Smith

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

