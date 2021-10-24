Washington Football Team vs. Packers inactives, Week 7

Green Bay, Wisconsin -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
- No. 11 WR Cam Sims
- No. 23 CB William Jackson III
- No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
- No. 75 G Brandon Scherff
- No. 76 T Sam Cosmi
- No. 88 TE Jace Sternberger
The Green Bay Packers declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 20 CB Kevin King
- No. 36 S Vernon Scott
- No. 79 T Dennis Kelly
- No. 90 DL Jack Heflin
- No. 91 LB Preston Smith
