Washington Football Team vs. Panthers inactives, Week 11

Charlotte, North Carolina -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for its Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 10 WR Curtis Samuel
- No. 18 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- No. 37 CB Corn Elder
- No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
- No. 77 T Saahdiq Charles
- No. 83 TE Ricky Seals-Jones
