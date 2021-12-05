Washington Football Team vs. Raiders inactives, Week 13

Las Vegas, Nevada -- The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 15 WR Dax Milne
- No. 18 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- No. 26 S Landon Collins
- No. 37 CB Corn Elder
- No. 41 RB J.D. McKissic
- No. 71 OL Wes Schweitzer
- No. 83 TE Ricky Seals-Jones
