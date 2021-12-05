News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team vs. Raiders inactives, Week 13

Dec 05, 2021 at 02:33 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

Inactives_16x9

Las Vegas, Nevada -- The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 13 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 15 WR Dax Milne
  • No. 18 WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
  • No. 26 S Landon Collins
  • No. 37 CB Corn Elder
  • No. 41 RB J.D. McKissic
  • No. 71 OL Wes Schweitzer
  • No. 83 TE Ricky Seals-Jones

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

Related Content

news

Washington signs FB Alex Armah, activates CB Darryl Roberts and places CB Benjamin St-Juste on IR

The team announced the following roster moves Thursday. 
news

Washington Football Team Names Trista Langdon Senior Vice President, Operations and Guest Experience

With decades of experience executing high-profile entertainment and sports events at a 365-day venue, Langdon joins the Executive Leadership Team to oversee the end-to-end stadium experience.
news

Washington-Seahawks Tuesday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 17-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Seahawks inactives, Week 12

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 12 game against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Washington Football Team debuts 'Shop Black' holiday market as part of 'Inspire Change'-themed Monday Night Football game against Seattle Seahawks

Washington will host a variety of pregame and in-game activations in support of the NFL's Inspire Change Initiative and the Team's efforts to support local communities, lead on social justice matters, and increase access to opportunity for all across the DMV area.
news

Washington-Panthers Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Panthers inactives, Week 11

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers
news

Washington places Chase Young on IR amid multiple roster moves

The Washington Football Team announced the following roster moves on Tuesday.
news

Multi-platinum, Grammy nominated rapper and D.C. native Wale to headline halftime show during the Washington Football Team's Monday Night Football Game on Nov. 29

Wale will perform his 2020 hit song "Sue Me" as part of the team's "Inspire Change"-themed game.
news

Washington-Buccaneers Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Buccaneers inactives, Week 10

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Advertising