News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team vs. Saints inactives, Week 5

Oct 10, 2021 at 11:29 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

INACTIVESWIDE

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 2 WR Dyami Brown
  • No. 11 WR Cam Sims
  • No. 36 CB Danny Johnson
  • No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
  • No. 75 G Brandon Scherff
  • No. 88 TE Jace Sternberger

The New Orleans Satins declared the following players as inactive:

  • No. 16 QB Ian Book
  • No. 15 DE Jayln Holmes
  • No. 31 CB Desmond Trufant
  • No. 72 T Terron Armstead
  • No. 84 WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
  • No. 78 C Erik McCoy

The gameday inactives are brought to you by Medliminal, an official health and wellness partner of the Washington Football Team.

Related Content

news

The Washington Football Team announces enhanced suites experience for the 2021 season

Fans can enjoy a new, chef-inspired menu along with a host of luxury upgrades, including in-suite amenities and mobile ordering.
news

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

Washington-Falcons Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 34-30 win over the Atlanta Falcons, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Falcons Inactives, Week 4

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 4 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Washington Signs Kelvin Harmon To Practice Squad

The team announced the following roster moves Wednesday.
news

Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday.
news

Washington-Bills Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 43-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Bills Inactives, Week 3

The Washington Football Team has announced five players as inactive for its Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Washington Downgrades DT Matt Ioannidis To OUT, Elevates DT Daniel Wise

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday.
news

Washington Football Team Announces Partnership With Grubhub, Allowing Fans To Order From Their Seats At FedExField

FedExField becomes the first professional sports property to offer in-stadium mobile ordering and pickup via Grubhub, allowing fans to skip the line and save time.
news

Washington Signs 2 Receivers To Practice Squad, Released T Evin Ksiezarczyk

The team announced the following roster moves Friday.
Advertising