Washington Football Team vs. Saints inactives, Week 5

Landover, Maryland -- The Washington Football Team has announced the following inactives for Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
The Washington Football Team declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 2 WR Dyami Brown
- No. 11 WR Cam Sims
- No. 36 CB Danny Johnson
- No. 58 DE Shaka Toney
- No. 75 G Brandon Scherff
- No. 88 TE Jace Sternberger
The New Orleans Satins declared the following players as inactive:
- No. 16 QB Ian Book
- No. 15 DE Jayln Holmes
- No. 31 CB Desmond Trufant
- No. 72 T Terron Armstead
- No. 84 WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
- No. 78 C Erik McCoy
