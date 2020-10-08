News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Team Will Host Players' Families at Sunday's Game vs. Rams 

Oct 08, 2020 at 06:30 PM
WashingtonFootball.com Staff
The Washington Football Team will be hosting a limited number of close family members of players, coaches, and Washington Football Team employees in the stands as they take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

The health and safety of all players, coaches, and staff remains the organization's top priority. Those attending the game must be family members from within the same household as a player, coach, or staff member and will be placed in socially distanced seating throughout the stadium. Everyone entering FedExField property will be required to wear a mask and follow safety guidelines established by the Washington Football Team through coordination with the Center for Disease Control, National Football League, and Prince George's County health officials.

"We are continuing to work with Maryland's Department of Health and Prince George's County health officials to welcome fans back in a safe manner and will use this opportunity to test our systems and protocols for the possibility of hosting fans at FedExFIeld" – Washington Football Team President, Jason Wright

The game this Sunday will not be open to fans. If fans are permitted to attend games at FedExField, the team will communicate directly to fans and Season Ticket Members about the opportunity to attend a game at that time. If Season Ticket Members have any questions they can reach the Membership Services Team via call or text at 301-276-6050, or by email at tickets@washingtonfootball.com.

