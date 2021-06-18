The Makings Of A Well-Rounded TE Group

Reyes will have more work to do as someone who has hardly any experience playing the game. Paulsen worked with Reyes to prepare him for the NFL, so he knows the Chilean's potential better than most. The tremendous athleticism and physical build is all there, Paulsen said, but there is still a lot for him to learn, even if he contributes in certain packages. So, the biggest thing for Reyes will be to start small and adjust to playing special teams.

"When you're that third or fourth guy...you have to be a contributor on special teams," Paulsen said. "I think he could do really well covering kicks, punts, holding up on a punt, all those things that if he can get really comfortable with that, I think there's a really good chance he makes the roster."