News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington Football Toy Giveaway creates long-lasting memories for local families

Dec 28, 2021 at 09:14 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

IMGL6338
Taylor McLaughlin
Families enjoy the first-ever Washington Football Toy Giveaway at FedExField on Dec. 23, 2021.

On Dec. 23, FedExField was transformed into a magical holiday wonderland. This one was a little different from those found in Hallmark movies -- the white on the ground was chalk instead of snow, and as for the elves, well, many of them were as tall as pro football players. Families from far and wide around the DMV arrived on this uniquely festive scene for the first-ever Washington Football Toy Giveaway.

"I was the most excited to see my daughter pick up her present," said Luis Enrique Valencia, whose 5-year-old daughter, Solymar, chose a microphone. "She felt very happy, [and left] with a big smile."

The Washington Football Toy Giveaway, the grand finale of the team's month-long Season of Giving initiative, was organized in partnership with surrounding community groups to provide presents for local youth who would benefit most from the gifts. During the day, Washington distributed more than 10,000 toys and team gifts to thousands of these families. Some selected dolls and science kits, others picked out jerseys and board games. Every single one of these families, though, left with a present that couldn't be wrapped in paper or a placed under a tree -- the joy of a child with a gift of their own for Christmas.

That magic was at the heart of co-CEO and co-Owner Tanya Snyder's initial idea for the Toy Giveaway.

"We know the need is immense and nothing says holiday spirit like the smile of a child having a toy in their arms," Mrs. Snyder said.

The Toy Giveaway released a lot of stress for moms like Stephanie Portugal who worried about her ability to buy her children presents this year.

"I stopped working ever since I had my last baby so money is tight," Stephanie said. "Knowing that mommy can't really buy anything that they would love to have, I knew it would give them some form of joy [to get presents]."

Every family who lined up at the gates on Thursday was given a gift voucher before heading onto the field. Once on the field, kids were welcomed to peruse and choose a gift from a wide-array stacked on several long tables. The chance for the kids to pick what present they wanted – rather than just be given any toy – provided an extra level of enthusiasm for the children as well as peace of mind for many parents and caregivers.

"It's great that they actually like their presents, because they actually had something to choose from," said Marquis, a father of five children.

6-year-old Ka'mauri, who came to the Toy Giveaway with his sister and mom, picked a coding kit at the present-selection station, because "computers are awesome."

"I'm excited to learn," he said.

Meanwhile, 9-year-old Zulema, a budding artist, zeroed in on a paint kit.

"I want to paint my whole family on Christmas and hang it in my room," she said.

After selecting gifts, families were then encouraged to walk around the field and take pictures. Everett Gunter, a "born and raised" Washington fan decked out in Burgundy & Gold gear, made sure to get plenty of those on his phone. Just before exiting the stadium though, he slowed to take one final snapshot. Watching his kids and nephew running up to the tunnel ahead, laughing and throwing brand-new footballs in the air, this snapshot was a mental one, a moment to be forever filed away in his memory.

"For my family to be here, excited, it's a dream come true," Everett said. "The spirit of Christmas was here in this great stadium of ours today."

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera supports St. Jude Red Frog Proton Therapy for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' 

Rivera will wear customized shoes during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

DeAndre Carter supports Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Carter will be wearing customized cleats to support the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, which works to improve the lives of those affected by Type 1 diabetes.
news

Taylor Heinicke supports Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation for NFL's 'My Cause, My Cleats' campaign

Heinicke will wear his custom-designed cleats during the Washington Football Team's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

2 cadets honored in ROTC Scholarship Surprise, presented by Easterns Automotive Group 

The celebration featured the bestowing of two $10,000 scholarships, presented by Easterns Automotive Group, to two standout cadets. The night underscored the importance of one of the ROTC's most esteemed values: comradery.
news

Grunt work and a great deal of gratitude: A window into the life of Washington's quality control coaches

Michael Silver takes a deep dive into the lives of Washington's quality control coaches.
news

Breast Cancer Awareness Month gets personal for many Washington players 

Terry McLaurin, Camaron Cheeseman and Logan Thomas emphasize that early detection can save lives.
news

Washington will retire Pro Bowler, Ring of Fame member Sean Taylor's number during alumni homecoming weekend

While recognizing all Washington Alumni during Alumni Homecoming Weekend, the team will dedicate a lasting tribute to Sean Taylor and his family.
news

The World Has Changed Since Washington Last Played A 'Brees-Less' Saints Team

Things are a little different than the last time the Washington Football Team played the Saints without Drew Brees. Here's a look at how things have changed since 2005.
news

Ron Rivera Surprised With Decal, Donation To St. Jude In Honor Of Being 1 Year Cancer-Free

On Aug. 20, 2020, Ron Rivera announced that he had squamous cell cancer. Just over a year later, the Washington Football Team's head coach received a biopsy confirming he is cancer-free.
news

'I Teared Up A Little Bit': Washington's Historic Pride Night Marks Important Step Towards LGBTQ+ Inclusion 

Washington's historic pride night made those who participated feel included in the sport of football.
news

How Walter Payton Helped Start Ron Rivera's Coaching Career

Rivera sat down with Julie Donaldson to explain how "Sweetness" helped him get his first coaching job.
Advertising