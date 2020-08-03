Training Camp Daily: Washington Trims Roster Before Start Of Acclimation Period

THE LATEST

The acclimation period of training camp begins Tuesday, meaning Washington's veterans will join rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off injuries for the first time.

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 80 players are allowed in the facility at once. If a team opts to keep more than 80 players, they must split into two groups for workouts.

Washington decided to trim its roster to 80 players with several roster moves Monday. In addition to releasing running back Josh Ferguson, the team waived defensive end Cameron Malveaux, defensive back Maurice Smith and tight end Caleb Wilson.

Meanwhile, Josh Harvey-Clemons became the second Washington player to opt out of the 2020 season, joining defensive tackle Caleb Brantley.