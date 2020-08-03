News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Monday, Aug 03, 2020 05:00 PM

Training Camp Daily: Washington Trims Roster Before Start Of Acclimation Period

Kyle Stackpole

Editor

Training-camp-template-lead-art-tdc-080320

Training camp is here, and we have you covered with everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team prepares for the 2020 campaign.

Stay up to date with "Training Camp Daily," which comes out every weekday at 5 p.m. ET.

Also be sure to check out "Washington Football Training Camp Live 2020" every weekday from 9-9:45 a.m. and "Training Camp Happy Hour" from 2-2:30 p.m. Both shows will be streamed on all of the team's social media platforms.

THE LATEST

The acclimation period of training camp begins Tuesday, meaning Washington's veterans will join rookies, quarterbacks and players coming off injuries for the first time.

However, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 80 players are allowed in the facility at once. If a team opts to keep more than 80 players, they must split into two groups for workouts.

Washington decided to trim its roster to 80 players with several roster moves Monday. In addition to releasing running back Josh Ferguson, the team waived defensive end Cameron Malveaux, defensive back Maurice Smith and tight end Caleb Wilson.

Meanwhile, Josh Harvey-Clemons became the second Washington player to opt out of the 2020 season, joining defensive tackle Caleb Brantley.

With these moves, Washington currently has 79 players on its training camp roster. That includes 76 players on the active roster, quarterback Alex Smith and linebacker Reuben Foster on the active/Physically Unable To Perform list and wide receiver Kelvin Harmon on the active/Non-Football Injury list.

WHAT TO WATCH

The acclimation period, which will last from Aug. 4-12, is similar to the offseason training activities (OTAs) that players missed out on in the spring.

During this period, players will have 60 minutes in the weight room and 60 minutes for on-field conditioning each day.

Teams can also have 60-minute walkthroughs the first four days and 75-minute walkthroughs the last four days. Sunday, Aug. 8, is a mandatory off day.

After that, there will be a four-day "ramp-up" period before padded practices begin Aug. 18.

Washington Media Schedule:

Tuesday, August 4

  • 8:30 a.m. -- Head Coach Ron Rivera
  • 5:00 p.m. -- Linebackers Coach Steve Russ

Wednesday, August 5

  • TBD: G Brandon Scherff
  • TBD: CB Kendall Fuller

