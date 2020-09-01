5 Things We Learned During Washington Football Training Camp

The Washington Football team is still a week away from getting into its game week routine for the regular season, but training camp reached its unofficial end after the conclusion of Monday's practice at FedExField. There will be some tough decisions ahead on how to fill out the bottom of the roster, but most of the other evaluations have been completed.

As of Tuesday, there are just 12 days until Washington hosts the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on Sept.13. There were plenty of questions about the schemes, roster and coaching staff at the start of training camp July 28. But there have been some standouts performances -- whether they came from surprises like Troy Apke or high draft picks like Chase Young -- that provide a clearer picture on what to expect once the season begins.

Here are five things we learned about Washington by the end of training camp:

1. Young is as good as advertised.

There was already plenty of hype surrounding Young when Washington drafted the former Ohio State Buckeye No. 2 overall. He was heralded as one of the best pass-rushing prospects in a decade and expected to change Washington's defense.

Young was limited with a hip flexor injury for some of camp, but he only needed a handful of plays to show off his talent. He shed blocks, batted down passes and easily blew past offensive linemen to harass quarterbacks in the backfield. Perhaps his best play came during the last fully-padded practice when he took down Adrian Peterson at the goal line.