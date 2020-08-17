5 Things To Watch As Washington Opens Training Camp To The Media

The Washington Football team will be in full pads for the first time on Tuesday for the start of the contract integration period, which will run until Sept. 6. During this time, teams will be allowed a maximum of 14 padded practices.

Tuesday also marks the first time the media will be able to see head coach Ron Rivera's team in action. Here's what and who to watch as training camp ramps up:

1. How Practices Will Be Run

With a new coaching staff comes a revamped practice regimen. For Rivera, it's all about tempo.

"The biggest thing is I want you to see tempo," Rivera told the local media Aug. 10. " I want [reporters] to be able to say, 'Man, they practice fast. Man, they move from one drill to the other.' To me, that's one of the things that you have to do is play with up-tempo. The only way to do that is practice with an up-tempo. You've got to be able to understand how things have to be done."

Without preseason games, Rivera said tempo will be even more important this season. And with Week 1 less than a month away, there's no time to waste.

"We've got to practice at an up-tempo every opportunity we get, and that's what I hope [reporters] see," Rivera said. "If [they] don't, let me know because that's something we need to get corrected. That's the only way we can simulate anything right now as you start to lead into your first regular season game."

2. Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Rivera and his coaching staff have been pleased with what they've seen from Dwayne Haskins Jr. in training camp so far, but now they'll be able to see how he performs in pads against a full defense.

These practices will reveal a lot about the second-year signal-caller in terms of his grasp of the offense, command of the huddle and post-snap execution. Will he make the correct read based on the defense's alignment? Will he hold himself and his teammates accountable for mistakes? How will he react to a vaunted pass-rush or if his primary receiver is covered?

Preseason games typically answer many of these questions, but Washington will have to rely on game-like situations in practice to evaluate Haskins and its other quarterbacks. How they do so will be intriguing, but how Haskins responds will be even more important as he attempts to cement himself as the franchise quarterback.