Training Camp Notebook: Benjamin St-Juste Brings The Juice

-- Practice was a bit soggier than normal to start the day, but the deluge didn't seem to bother Rivera or the players. They actually found a way to turn the weather into a lesson. Rivera said after practice that he wanted to give his players a little experience working in the elements, because there's a good chance they'll experience some sort of external adversity during the season. It would be nice to be warm and dry in the bubble, but Rivera would rather go through a little discomfort if it means his team will be ready for the regular season.

-- There's a serious side to Fitzpatrick -- McLaurin said the quarterback is direct about what he wants in the huddle -- but the signal-caller also knows how to have fun under the right circumstances. As the team was wrapping up the final segment of the day, Fitzpatrick delivered an end zone strike to DeAndre Carter. That caused Fitzpatrick to run down the offense's sideline and meet Logan Thomas to give him a chest bump. It's been clear over the past few weeks that Fitzpatrick knows how to direct an offense, but he also knows how to have fun and build chemistry with his teammates.