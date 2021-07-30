Training Camp Notebook: Competition At Its Finest

-- It can be difficult during this period of camp to appreciate how well the defense is playing outside of a big play. Hitting is not allowed, so many of what would be tackles can't be played out until next week. With that being said, there are moments like the first interception of the day that are great examples of teamwork. Cole Holcomb tipped a pass from Kyle Allen, which allowed Cole Luke to grab the pick and sprint to the end zone. As usual, it got the now-expected congratulations from Chris Harris, who sprinted across the field to give Luke some props.