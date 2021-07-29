Training Camp Notebook: More Progress From The Offense

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
Day 2 of practice is in the books, and the offense was showing more growth.
It's always difficult to declare a "winner" of training camp practices, but it was clear that Ryan Fitzpatrick and the rest of the unit looked smoother during team drills. It's been a good few days in terms of retention, Fitzpatrick said after practice, not just for him as he continues to learn the offense, but also for the entire group in terms of working out the concepts on the field.
"Now, it's just doing it every single day as we put new stuff in and continue to get better," Fitzpatrick said. "Just working with all these guys, getting on the same page, having them know what I expect and vice versa, that's really important."
Here are some observations from today's practice.
-- There were some noticeably intense battles between Terry McLaurin and William Jackson III. It started with Jackson getting an easy pick after McLaurin fell while running a route, only for McLaurin to bounce back later in practice with a leaping grab over the corner. Ron Rivera likes the battles between them because it makes both of them better. They both become more aware of the smaller things they need to do in order to beat their man, and that will prove to be vital on Sundays.
-- Lamar Miller, by far the most experienced running back on the team, had a noticeably strong day. Miller may be 30 years old, but he proved that he still has speed as he went untouched up the middle of the defense for a big gain. In a different team segment, Miller used his vision to weave through defenders and navigate around blockers. A lot of attention gets put on the other running backs on the roster, and rightfully so, but Miller showed he deserves some attention as well.
-- Many of Fitzpatrick's teammates have brought up how well he works with the players around him, but it was nice to hear a little bit of his process on how he does this. He was talking with Logan Thomas earlier in the day about a particular play and how to get the right for how to get open. Later on in the practice, the play was called during team drills, and sure enough, Thomas was exactly where Fitzpatrick needed him to be. Fitzpatrick said Thomas is already good at this, but he's always willing to pass on some of his knowledge to help others.
-- As practice began to wind down, J.D. McKissic made an impressive grab while matching up with Cole Holcomb on the left sideline. Holcomb provided some impressive coverage, but McKissic was able to pull the ball down for a decent gain. It's part of what Randy Jordan wants McKissic to improve upon in 2021; he was great at being a dump off option for Washington's quarterbacks last year, but now Jordan wants him to get more splash plays out of his touches.
-- Sam Cosmi has been getting plenty of work with the starting offense at right tackle, which means he has been lining up against Chase Young on a regular basis. Young is more than willing to help Cosmi -- he even said he'll break down some film with the rookie -- and the best way for him to do that is give his teammate everything he's got on every play. That's what veterans did for him last year, and it helped him be more prepared on gamedays. And what better way to improve than trying to block last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year?
-- McLaurin is not the only wide receiver who has looked impressive so far. Cam Sims has had some quality reps over the past two days. Many of his targets have been heavily contested, but he has been able to haul in his catches regardless of who covers him. Sims has been a fan favorite for several years now, and he won over Rivera's staff with his dedication and willingness to do whatever is asked of him. It's still early, but Sims is already making his case for why he deserves to stick around.
-- There are a few things that will always earn applause from the crowd, and one of them anytime Dyami Brown uses his ability as a deep threat. He had his first opportunity of training camp today, as Kyle Allen laid out a throw down the sideline. He had a couple of steps on his man as Allen released his throw and easily made the catch over his shoulder. It's even more evidence as to why the team is excited to have him on the roster