Training Camp Notebook: More Progress From The Offense

-- Many of Fitzpatrick's teammates have brought up how well he works with the players around him, but it was nice to hear a little bit of his process on how he does this. He was talking with Logan Thomas earlier in the day about a particular play and how to get the right for how to get open. Later on in the practice, the play was called during team drills, and sure enough, Thomas was exactly where Fitzpatrick needed him to be. Fitzpatrick said Thomas is already good at this, but he's always willing to pass on some of his knowledge to help others.