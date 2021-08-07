Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

-- Will Bradley-King had a great rep while working against David Steinmetz in 1-on-1 pass protection. Steinmetz, while working at tackle, ducked his head shortly after Bradley-King initiated contact. Bradley-King then pulled Steinmetz down, which allowed him to get inside leverage and push Steinmetz back even further into the pocket. Bradley-King called himself "The Technician" because of his ability as a pass-rusher. That might have been the best example over the past week.

-- On the offensive side of the ball, Sam Cosmi continues to play better against the likes of Chase Young and Montez Sweat with pads on. In a rep against Sweat, Cosmi did a good job of letting Sweat run completely around the pocket while also keeping himself between Sweat and the quarterback. Rivera said that Cosmi has been holding his own against Young and Sweat; he even shook Cosmi's hand right before the rookie addressed the media on Friday and told him how good of a job he's been doing lately. The head coach also mentioned that Cosmi has a chance to start as long as he keeps improving. Reps like the one against Sweat will continue to strengthen his case.