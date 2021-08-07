Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.
Welcome back to FedExField, Washington fans! It's great to have you back.
Players were pumping up the crowd, fans were cheering and there were plenty of spectacular moments made by both sides of the ball.
So, let's not waste any time and get some of the most notable observations from Friday night's practice.
-- Will Bradley-King had a great rep while working against David Steinmetz in 1-on-1 pass protection. Steinmetz, while working at tackle, ducked his head shortly after Bradley-King initiated contact. Bradley-King then pulled Steinmetz down, which allowed him to get inside leverage and push Steinmetz back even further into the pocket. Bradley-King called himself "The Technician" because of his ability as a pass-rusher. That might have been the best example over the past week.
-- On the offensive side of the ball, Sam Cosmi continues to play better against the likes of Chase Young and Montez Sweat with pads on. In a rep against Sweat, Cosmi did a good job of letting Sweat run completely around the pocket while also keeping himself between Sweat and the quarterback. Rivera said that Cosmi has been holding his own against Young and Sweat; he even shook Cosmi's hand right before the rookie addressed the media on Friday and told him how good of a job he's been doing lately. The head coach also mentioned that Cosmi has a chance to start as long as he keeps improving. Reps like the one against Sweat will continue to strengthen his case.
-- Dax Milne continues to have some solid practices. He had multiple receptions from Taylor Heinicke in the last session on Thursday, and that momentum continued at FedExField with an impressive win against Bobby McCain in 1-on-1s. Milne managed to get about five yards of separation against McCain for the easy grab. Milne, a seventh-round pick, has normally been working with the third team and is fighting for a roster spot. With the amount of talent at receiver, Milne could be a practice squad candidate, but it also wouldn't be surprising if he managed to find a way to earn a roster spot if he continues to have strong practices.
-- Ryan Fitzpatrick had some nice throws while working in 7-on-7 and team drills. He threaded a pass to Terry McLaurin that was placed exactly where McLaurin needed it to make the catch. In team drills, Fitzpatrick started off with back-to-back throws to Adam Humphries, but then followed it up with an interception to Benjamin St-Juste on the right sideline. Fitzpatrick then recovered with a shot to Logan Thomas, who made a leap to come down with the ball.
-- Heinicke alternated series with Fitzpatrick and on some plays looked as excited as he did the last time he was at FedExField. He seemed to have a good connection with Dyami Brown, as he found the former North Carolina Tar Heel on two passes. Heinicke drove the offense all the way down to the red zone but just as he took a chance at a throw towards the end zone, Jon Bostic got his first interception of camp at the goal line. It was the defense's third interception of the night, as Jordan Kunaszyk managed to get his hands on a pass earlier in 7-on-7 drills.
-- In case anyone needed a reminder, Washington's defensive line is really good. That much was abundantly clear during blitz period, when the pocket closed in around Fitzpatrick for what would have been a sack. The starting defensive line hasn't been together much in camp with Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne out for various reasons. But since Thursday, they four first-round picks were back on the field and causing havoc. Jack Del Rio said in a sit-down with Joe Theismann that the defense leaned heavily on the front last year, and that will continue to be the case.
-- Fitzpatrick and McLaurin gave the fans in attendance a sneak peak of what to expect from the offense near the end of practice. It was the last session of the night, and Fitzpatrick opened things up with a bomb to the third-year wideout, who made the catch and then jogged into the end zone. The crowd roared and Fitzpatrick gave McLaurin a chest bump before raising his hands in the air, which made the fans cheer even louder. If the offense looks anything like that play, it should be a fun unit to watch this season.