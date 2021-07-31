Training Camp Notebook: More And More Interceptions

-- You expect to see interceptions from the players on the back end of the defense, but it's rare for it to come from a defensive linemen. Casey Toohill was able to buck that trend today with a little bit of help. Washington was wrapping up a segment of red zone drills when someone -- there is some debate over exactly who it was -- tipped Heinicke's pass. It looked as if the ball was going to innocently tumble to the ground, but that was when Toohill came diving in to scoop it up just inches before being ruled an incompletion. Rivera said he is confident in the depth at defensive end behind Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Plays like that are the reason why.