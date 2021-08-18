Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

-- There were plenty of lessons to be learned for Jamin Davis in his first preseason game. He's played well in practice, but last week's game against the Patriots gave him a chance to get a better feel for the speed of the game. Now that he has an idea of what to expect in a game scenario, he knows how to adjust certain aspects of his game. Based on his own assessments, he could have played more downhill and used better positioning in coverage. And as a linebacker, he could always improve upon knowing his teammates' assignments and making sure they're working together. By fine-tuning those aspects of his game, Davis hopes to give people a better idea of the player he really is.