News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Training Camp Notebook: Learning Lessons For Jamin Davis

Aug 18, 2021 at 02:48 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

Notebook081821

The opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of the team.

It's Washington's final day of practice for the week before the team hosts the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. In a similar fashion as last week, each side of the ball was mostly focused on their own scripts as the team enters the final stretch of camp.

Here are some key observations from Wednesday's practice.

-- Dax Milne received some extra reps with the starting offense today, and the seventh-round pick was joined today by other rookies in the lineup. There were times when Milne and undrafted free agent Jaret Patterson would line up in the same formation, and that lines up with the praise that Ron Rivera has heaped on both players. Rivera said that Milne is ahead of where a lot of rookies would be at this point, and Patterson has taken advantage of his opportunities. Both players have given themselves an outside shot of making the roster, and if they hope to survive into September, they will need to develop more chemistry with the rest of the starting unit.

-- Ryan Fitzpatrick has not been afraid of taking shots in practice, and Rivera loves it. In fact, the more he does it, Rivera said, the better off the offense will be on gamedays. Rivera and Scott Turner want to utilize their players' strengths, and with Fitzpatrick lined up under center, that includes making downfield passes. Trying them in practice allows Washington's deep threats like Dyami Brown, and eventually Curtis Samuel, to become more acclimated to Fitzpatrick's style. And seeing that Washington wants to be more explosive, the skill players will need all the experience they can get.

Related Links

-- There's a lot to like about Cole Holcomb's recent progress in camp, but his consistency might be the most impressive to Rivera. Holcomb, one of Washington's top tacklers the past two seasons, didn't make many mistakes to begin with, but he has limited his errors even further this year. That has helped him perform better in the running game, which has been apparent in practice and during the team's first preseason game. He has raised his skillset, Rivera said, and that's what he wants to see out of a player who will have an even bigger role in Year 3.

-- Antonio Gibson's progress was one of the bigger topics that fans cared about to start camp, and that hasn't changed in Week 4. Gibson said after Wednesday's practice that he is getting more comfortable with what the coaches are asking of him, particularly when it comes to pass-blocking. Blocking itself is certainly not a foreign concept to Gibson, but he's had to adjust his eyes and where he looks for defenders. He needs to be aware of external factors, such as if there's a possibility a safety could blitz. He wasn't where he needed to be in that area last year, he has been improving over the past month.

-- There were plenty of lessons to be learned for Jamin Davis in his first preseason game. He's played well in practice, but last week's game against the Patriots gave him a chance to get a better feel for the speed of the game. Now that he has an idea of what to expect in a game scenario, he knows how to adjust certain aspects of his game. Based on his own assessments, he could have played more downhill and used better positioning in coverage. And as a linebacker, he could always improve upon knowing his teammates' assignments and making sure they're working together. By fine-tuning those aspects of his game, Davis hopes to give people a better idea of the player he really is.

Related Content

news

Training Camp Notebook: Ryan Fitzpatrick Building A Bond With His WRs

There are some complexities with developing relationships with pass-catchers for Fitzpatrick, but they center around repetitions and time.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Benjamin St-Juste Brings The Juice

The rain was pouring, and St-Juste was making plays. Here are some key observations from the second practice of Week 4.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

Washington was back on the field after taking a couple days off. Here are some observations from Sunday's practice.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Heading To New England

Washington had it's final practice before playing the Patriots on Thursday. Here are some notes and quotes from Tuesday morning.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

Washington has a preseason game on Thursday, so it's time to switch practice up a bit.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Defensive Dominance

The defense balled out during Sunday's practice with several interceptions and impressive tackles.
news

Training Camp Notebook: Friday Night Lights

Fans were back at FedExField for some Friday Night Football, and there were plenty of great moments throughout the night.
news

Benjamin St-Juste: A Student Of The Game

There's a lot to like about St-Juste, but being a student of the game might be his best quality.
news

Training Camp Notebook: A Boost Of Energy

Ron Rivera is pumped to see the fans at FedExField
news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Cosmi's Blessings

Cosmi has been matching up against Chase Young or Montez Sweat on every play. That competition is helping him improve.
news

Training Camp Notebook: First Day In Pads

There was a different kind of energy Tuesday morning for the first day of pads. Here are some observations from today's practice.
Advertising