Training Camp Notebook: Prepping For The Preseason

-- A lot of the receivers outside of Washington's top options have been making some solid catches lately, and that includes a pair of receptions by Antonio Gandy-Golden from Taylor Heinicke. It will be intriguing how Gandy-Golden plays in his first preseason game. Although he didn't play much during his rookie season due to injury, the coaches like the way he plays as well as his size. Gandy-Golden has only played in one game since being placed on injured reserve in Week 7, so how he plays on Thursday will say something about where he's at in his development.