Training Camp Notebook: A Lockdown Day From The Defense

The Washington Football Team was back on the field Sunday morning, and while there are still about two weeks from final cuts, the roster is already starting to whittle down its options.

The team started the morning by announcing the release of wide receiver Kelvin Harmon, running back Lamar Miller and cornerback Chris Miller. This falls in line with the league rules, which indicate that clubs must cut down its roster to 85 players by Aug. 17. As it stands, Washington has 86 players on the active roster.

On the field, Ron Rivera and the coaches were putting players in different roles to figure out the full range of their capabilities in addition to seeing how they meshed with their teammates. Here are some observations from practice.