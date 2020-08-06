Washington Football Unveils Unfiltered Multimedia Experience for 2020 Season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va.– The Washington Football Team announced Thursday a first for its digitally owned channels as it expands from on-field content to provide fans of all generations unprecedented access into players' and coaches' personalities and lives off the field through the multi-platform series, Unfiltered. The organization unveiled seven new shows under the Unfiltered umbrella that will take viewers behind the scenes of franchise happenings while connecting with the fans through more areas of interest than ever before.

At a time when the sports world is starving for content, various influencers – who double as faithful Washington supporters – will deliver with trending, relatable topics, finding out players' binge-worthy TV recommendations, video game strategies, thoughts on pop culture topics, what makes up their enviable wardrobes, and what their quarantine vices are, such as baking or online shopping. Unfiltered will combine planned programming and live streams to recruit new interest and supporters while creating a two-way conversation with the loyal base, providing the opportunity for fans to join hosts and analysts as color commentators via social media, giving their armchair analysis the airtime it deserves.

"Unfiltered allows us to pull back the curtain and use a cross-channel approach to serve up a 360-degree view of our organization and players," said Julie Donaldson, Senior Vice President of Media and Content for the Washington Football Team. "But more than that, we want to have a dialogue with our fans and involve them like never before. Our programming will empower the fan voice as a key component as we prepare for game day, when many view our broadcasts with multiple screens and analyze the team in real time."

Unfiltered will air on the Washington Football Team's website and YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, with limited content being teased through Instagram. In addition to a weekly cadence of these content series, Washington plans to pepper in "specials" during key moments throughout the year, building off of the success of past digital offerings that detailed the draft, the upcoming schedule release, offseason updates, and "Training Camp Live," which is currently running across the team's social media channels.

The weekly slate for Unfiltered includes: