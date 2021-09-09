PickSix: It's Finally Week 1

The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of the team.

The Washington Football Team has a prime opportunity in front of it as it prepares for the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Should it manage to pull out a win over Justin Herbert on Sept. 12, it will start back-to-back seasons with victories for the first time since 2011-12.

And with all the excitement buzzing around the team over the past few months, fans are eager to get the season started. So let's see what the burgundy and gold faithful want to know.

-- @grunnin: What will be the biggest matchup of the game: Young/Slater or Chargers WRs/Washington secondary?_

In terms of individual matchups, I'm more excited about seeing Chase Young going against Rashawn Slater. The two actually have a history; they squared off in college, and getting past the former Northwestern Wildcat was a tough task for Young. A lot of people pointed this out earlier this year when evaluating Slater's draft stock. Young has clearly improved since his days at Ohio State, and I want to see all the improvements he made during the offseason in action.

-- Lawrence S.: What's an "acceptable" record for this team after the first four games, given the expectations?