Inside Ron Rivera's Plans For Free Agency

Keeping everyone is not always possible, though, which is why Rivera said Washington will have to "figure out who's the best for you going forward in terms of starting here and working our way down the list and seeing what we can do."

"How do they impact the team? What do they mean to the team? What do they mean to their specific position? I think that's important. I think guys like that really do help. Sometimes when you decide on a player, you have to have specific reasons. I think that's the thing that I want to look at it is, 'What is their impact on the team and the organization?'"

It is a new year with another round of talented players up for grabs, but Rivera's focus remains the same: build a sustainable, winning culture in Washington. Of course he wants to fill the roster with the most talented players, but that does not mean he is going to take one big shot after another.

Rivera is content with taking the slow and steady approach. It has worked so far, so why stop now?