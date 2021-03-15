Washington Free Agency Timeline

The legal tampering period kicks off Monday at 12 p.m., essentially giving NFL teams a two-day window to negotiate with impending free agents. Players can not officially sign with any team until the start of the new league year, which begins Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Check back here throughout free agency for up-to-the-minute updates about who Washington is reportedly adding to its roster.
March 15:
Kicker Dustin Hopkins
Hopkins' sixth season in Washington was his worst in terms of field goal percentage (79.4), but he found his rhythm during the second half of the year to help lead the team to the postseason. From Week 9 on, he was tied for third in the league with 19 field goals and converted 86.4% of his attempts.