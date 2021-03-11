Who Are All Of Washington's 2021 Free Agents? 

With NFL free agency set to begin March 17 at 4 p.m., Washington Football Team players with expiring contracts will have the opportunity to re-sign with the team or test the open market.
Below is a list of Washington players set to become free agents when the 2021 league year starts next week:
(NOTE: Ages are based how old each player will be at the start of the 2021 season.)
Unrestricted Free Agents
Unrestricted free agents are players with expired contracts who have accrued at least four seasons. They are free to sign with any team.
Ryan Anderson, DE, 27
Anderson, a second-round pick in 2017, appeared in the first nine games this past season and recorded nine tackles (one for a loss). He was inactive the next three games and then ended the year on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.
Ronald Darby, CB, 27
Darby made the most of his one-year deal by having his best season since his rookie campaign in 2015. He played all 16 games for the first time in his career, finishing with 55 tackles (43 solo) and leading the team with 16 pass breakups. He also led the NFL in forced incompletions, according to Pro Football Focus.
Reuben Foster, LB, 27
Washington signed Foster in November of 2018, but the former first-rounder has yet to play in the burgundy and gold because of a major knee injury. He participated in training camp in August but landed on Injured Reserve before Week 1, sidelining him for all of 2020.
Dustin Hopkins, K, 31
Hopkins' sixth season in Washington was his worst in terms of field goal percentage (79.4), but he found his rhythm during the second half of the year to help lead the team to the postseason. From Week 9 on, he was tied for third in the league with 19 field goals and converted 86.4% of his attempts.
Mychal Kendricks, LB, 31
Washington signed the nine-year veteran off Seattle's practice squad in December after injuries hindered the linebacker unit. He played eight defensive snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 and 27 in the Wild Card round versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ryan Kerrigan, DE, 33
The franchise's all-time official sack leader played a reserve role in 2020, but he was still effective in limited action with 5.5 sacks and five tackles for a loss. He also served as an integral mentor to young pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
Lamar Miller, RB, 30
Washington signed Miller off Chicago's practice squad in mid-December after rookie Antonio Gibson suffered a turf toe injury. He was inactive for the final three regular season games as well as the postseason matchup.
Fabian Moreau, CB, 27
Head coach Ron Rivera said Moreau was one of the players the coaching staff wanted to get on the field more towards the end of the season. He played 51% of the defensive snaps in Week 17 -- his most playing time since Week 2 -- before playing 32% against the Buccaneers. He finished the season with nine tackles, three passes breakups and two interceptions.
Jared Norris, LB, 28
Washington promoted Norris from the practice squad in early October, and he mostly played on special teams.
Kevin Pierre-Louis, LB, 30
Pierre-Louis is coming off a season during which he set career highs in starts (11) and tackles (56) to go along with two pass breakups, a sack and a forced fumble. However, once Cole Holcomb returned from injury, Pierre-Louis played more of a reserve role. He also dealt with an ankle injury at the end of the season that forced him to miss three games.
David Sharpe, T, 26
Washington traded for Sharpe before Week 1 and mostly used him for depth. He appeared in 10 games and made two starts, both of which came when Geron Christian Sr. and Cornelius Lucas were sidelined with injuries.
Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, 27
With Logan Thomas emerging as a reliable every-down tight end, Sprinkle played more than 30% of the offensive snaps just three times. His lone catch went for six yards.
Nick Sundberg, LS, 34
Washington's longest-tenured player has appeared in 152 out of 180 possible games since signing with the team in 2010.
Restricted Free Agents
Restricted free agents are players with expired contracts who have accrued exactly three seasons. They can negotiate with other teams and even accept offer sheets, but in those cases Washington has a chance to match those offers. If it chooses not to re-sign a certain player, it might receive compensation -- such as a draft pick -- from the new club for giving up the player. Read more about restricted free agents, HERE.
Robert Foster, WR, 27
Foster, who signed with Washington in October, caught two passes for 37 yards in four games.
Danny Johnson, CB, 26
Johnson served as Washington's primary kick returner in 2020. He returned 26 kicks for 573 yards (22.0 average).
Cam Sims, WR, 25
After making two catches his first two seasons, Sims emerged as Washington's No. 2 receiver during the second half of the season. From Week 9 on, he averaged 3.5 receptions for 52 yards.
Exclusive Rights Free Agents
Exclusive rights free agents are players with expired contracts who have accrued fewer than three seasons. As long as Washington offers these players one-year contracts at the league minimum (based on their credited seasons), they cannot negotiate with other teams. Read more about exclusive rights free agents, HERE.
Kyle Allen, QB, 25 -- Tendered
Washington tendered Allen on March 10, meaning that he will be back for 2021. In four starts last season, Allen completed 69.0% of his passes for 610 yards and four touchdowns compared to one interception.