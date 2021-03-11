Who Are All Of Washington's 2021 Free Agents? 

With NFL free agency set to begin March 17 at 4 p.m., Washington Football Team players with expiring contracts will have the opportunity to re-sign with the team or test the open market.

Below is a list of Washington players set to become free agents when the 2021 league year starts next week:

(NOTE: Ages are based how old each player will be at the start of the 2021 season.)

Unrestricted Free Agents

Unrestricted free agents are players with expired contracts who have accrued at least four seasons. They are free to sign with any team.

Ryan Anderson, DE, 27

Anderson, a second-round pick in 2017, appeared in the first nine games this past season and recorded nine tackles (one for a loss). He was inactive the next three games and then ended the year on Injured Reserve with a knee injury.

Ronald Darby, CB, 27