WFT Daily: Sunday's loss a reminder of how much minor details matter

So what should Rivera do? Making panic moves and mixing things up is not the answer, he said. That will only perpetuate the problem. Instead, the focus has to be for Washington to teach and build.

"You just can't pull guys and bring guys in without consequences and doing certain things affects certain other parts of the team and what you're trying to do," Rivera said. "So you stick with what you got, continue to teach, train and coach. And keep going, keep at it. And eventually you will see the improvement."

The good news is that there is a foundation to build on. Rivera does believe some strides were made on Sunday, but the team couldn't execute when it needed to the most. And while Washington can't take those moments back, it can learn from them.