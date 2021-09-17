"Washington-Giants Friday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-29 win over the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL
- The Washington Football Team defeated the New York Giants 30-29 at FedExField.
- Washington collected their 70th franchise win against the Giants, the third-most against a single opponent in franchise history trailing only the Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals.
- Washington won their first game against the Giants since October 2018.
- Washington walked off with a game-winning regulation field goal for the first time since October 19, 2014 when kicker Kai Forbath knocked a 22-yard field goal to beat Tennessee.
- Washington scored 30 points for the first time since scoring 41 against the Dallas Cowboys last Thanksgiving.
- Washington has won three-straight divisional matchups for the first time since the 2015-16 seasons.
- Washington won its first Thursday Night Football game since defeating the Giants in 2017.
- Washington threw for 320 net passing yards, the most since Week 10 of last season at Detroit.
OFFENSE
- QB Taylor Heinicke completed a career-high 34-of-46 passes for a career-high 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed four times for six yards.
- Heinicke is the first Washington passer to complete 34 passes since Dwayne Haskins Jr. did so on December 20th of last season. Heinicke is the fifth player in franchise history to record at least 34 pass completions in a single game.
- WR Terry McLaurin caught a career-high 11 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. It is the seventh 100-yard receiving game of McLaurin's career and first since tallying 115 against the Giants on November 8th of last season.
- McLaurin's seven 100-yard games through his first 31-career games are the second-most in franchise history behind Gary Clark.
- McLaurin now has 21 games of at least 60 receiving yards, the fourth-most through 21 games in NFL history.
- McLaurin's 11 receptions are the most by a Washington wide receiver since Pierre Garcon tallied 11 on September 21, 2014.
- RB JD McKissic had five receptions for a career-high 83 receiving yards. He also recorded four rushes for 10-yards and a score. McKissic's 93 scrimmage yards are a career-high.
- McKissic is the fifth Washington back in franchise history to have at least 80 receiving yards and a rushing score in a single-game. He joins Gibson, Kelvin Bryant, Larry Brown and Mike Thomas as the only backs to accomplish the feat.
- RB Antonio Gibson had 13 rushes for 69 yards. He added two catches for four yards. Gibson has recorded at least 60 yards from scrimmage in 10 of his first 16 career-games, tied for the third most in franchise history.
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones hauled in a 19-yard touchdown, his first with Washington and his first since September 19, 2019.
DEFENSE
- DE Montez Sweat tallied a sack of six yards, his fourth-straight game with at least one sack, the longest active streak in the NFL. He added two QBH and a TFL.
- Sweat has at least one sack in in 15 of his first 34 career games, tied with DE Ryan Kerrigan for the most in franchise history. His nine multi-QBH games are tied for the most in franchise history through 34-career games.
- CB Kendall Fuller recorded a pass defensed and a sack of six yards. It was his second-career sack and his first since 2019.
- DT Jonathan Allen recorded two sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. His three QBH, two sacks and three TFL are all tied for a career-high.
- Allen is the fifth player in Washington history to record at least two sacks, three QBH and three TFL in a single game. He is the first to do so since Ryan Kerrigan in 2014.
- It was the first time Allen has recorded two or more sacks in a single game since October 13, 2019 at Miami.
- CB William Jackson III recorded two passes defensed for the second-straight game, the first time in his career he has recorded multiple passes defensed in two-consecutive games.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- K Dustin Hopkins went 3-for-3 knocking home 49-, 37- and 43-yard field goals. He also recorded two extra points.
- Hopkins has hit multiple 40-plus yard field goals in three consecutive contests for the first time in his career. He has also hit a 40-plus yard field goal in five-straight contests dating back to last season.
Here's a look at the snap counts from Sunday's game:
Offense (71 plays)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Brandon Scherff
|71
|100%
|Charles Leno Jr.
|71
|100%
|Ereck Flowers
|71
|100%
|Logan Thomas
|71
|100%
|Sam Cosmi
|71
|100%
|Taylor Heinicke
|71
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|71
|100%
|Chase Roullier
|71
|100%
|Dyami Brown
|62
|87%
|Adam Humphries
|50
|70%
|Antonio Gibson
|43
|61%
|Cam Sims
|8
|11%
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|7
|10%
|DeAndre Carter
|6
|8%
|Dax Milne
|4
|6%
|John Bates
|1
|1%
|Wes Schweitzer
|1
|1%
Defense (69 plays)
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|William Jackson III
|69
|100%
|Cole Holcomb
|69
|100%
|Kendall Fuller
|67
|97%
|Chase Young
|63
|91%
|Montez Sweat
|61
|88%
|Jonathan Allen
|56
|81%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|52
|75%
|Landon Collins
|52
|75%
|Daron Payne
|51
|74%
|Kamren Curl
|51
|74%
|Matt Ioannidis
|43
|62%
|Jon Bostic
|39
|57%
|Bobby McCain
|37
|54%
|Jamin Davis
|27
|39%
|James Smith-Williams
|11
|16%
|Tim Settle
|8
|12%
|Casey Toohill
|3
|4%