Washington-Giants Friday Stats Pack

Sep 17, 2021 at 10:04 AM
Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones grabs a 19-yard touchdown against the New York Giants on Thursday night. (Joe Noyes/NFL)

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 30-29 win over the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.

GENERAL

  • The Washington Football Team defeated the New York Giants 30-29 at FedExField.
  • Washington collected their 70th franchise win against the Giants, the third-most against a single opponent in franchise history trailing only the Philadelphia Eagles and the Arizona Cardinals.
  • Washington won their first game against the Giants since October 2018.
  • Washington walked off with a game-winning regulation field goal for the first time since October 19, 2014 when kicker Kai Forbath knocked a 22-yard field goal to beat Tennessee.
  • Washington scored 30 points for the first time since scoring 41 against the Dallas Cowboys last Thanksgiving.
  • Washington has won three-straight divisional matchups for the first time since the 2015-16 seasons.  
  • Washington won its first Thursday Night Football game since defeating the Giants in 2017.
  • Washington threw for 320 net passing yards, the most since Week 10 of last season at Detroit.

OFFENSE

  • QB Taylor Heinicke completed a career-high 34-of-46 passes for a career-high 336 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed four times for six yards.
  • Heinicke is the first Washington passer to complete 34 passes since Dwayne Haskins Jr. did so on December 20th of last season. Heinicke is the fifth player in franchise history to record at least 34 pass completions in a single game.
  • WR Terry McLaurin caught a career-high 11 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. It is the seventh 100-yard receiving game of McLaurin's career and first since tallying 115 against the Giants on November 8th of last season.
  • McLaurin's seven 100-yard games through his first 31-career games are the second-most in franchise history behind Gary Clark.
  • McLaurin now has 21 games of at least 60 receiving yards, the fourth-most through 21 games in NFL history.
  • McLaurin's 11 receptions are the most by a Washington wide receiver since Pierre Garcon tallied 11 on September 21, 2014.
  • RB JD McKissic had five receptions for a career-high 83 receiving yards. He also recorded four rushes for 10-yards and a score. McKissic's 93 scrimmage yards are a career-high.
  • McKissic is the fifth Washington back in franchise history to have at least 80 receiving yards and a rushing score in a single-game. He joins Gibson, Kelvin Bryant, Larry Brown and Mike Thomas as the only backs to accomplish the feat.
  • RB Antonio Gibson had 13 rushes for 69 yards. He added two catches for four yards. Gibson has recorded at least 60 yards from scrimmage in 10 of his first 16 career-games, tied for the third most in franchise history.
  • TE Ricky Seals-Jones hauled in a 19-yard touchdown, his first with Washington and his first since September 19, 2019.

DEFENSE

  • DE Montez Sweat tallied a sack of six yards, his fourth-straight game with at least one sack, the longest active streak in the NFL. He added two QBH and a TFL. 
  • Sweat has at least one sack in in 15 of his first 34 career games, tied with DE Ryan Kerrigan for the most in franchise history. His nine multi-QBH games are tied for the most in franchise history through 34-career games.
  • CB Kendall Fuller recorded a pass defensed and a sack of six yards. It was his second-career sack and his first since 2019. 
  • DT Jonathan Allen recorded two sacks, three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. His three QBH, two sacks and three TFL are all tied for a career-high. 
  • Allen is the fifth player in Washington history to record at least two sacks, three QBH and three TFL in a single game. He is the first to do so since Ryan Kerrigan in 2014.
  • It was the first time Allen has recorded two or more sacks in a single game since October 13, 2019 at Miami.
  • CB William Jackson III recorded two passes defensed for the second-straight game, the first time in his career he has recorded multiple passes defensed in two-consecutive games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

  • K Dustin Hopkins went 3-for-3 knocking home 49-, 37- and 43-yard field goals. He also recorded two extra points.
  • Hopkins has hit multiple 40-plus yard field goals in three consecutive contests for the first time in his career. He has also hit a 40-plus yard field goal in five-straight contests dating back to last season.

Here's a look at the snap counts from Sunday's game:

Offense (71 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
Brandon Scherff 71 100%
Charles Leno Jr. 71 100%
Ereck Flowers 71 100%
Logan Thomas 71 100%
Sam Cosmi 71 100%
Taylor Heinicke 71 100%
Terry McLaurin 71 100%
Chase Roullier 71 100%
Dyami Brown 62 87%
Adam Humphries 50 70%
Antonio Gibson 43 61%
Cam Sims 8 11%
Ricky Seals-Jones 7 10%
DeAndre Carter 6 8%
Dax Milne 4 6%
John Bates 1 1%
Wes Schweitzer 1 1%

Defense (69 plays)

Table inside Article
Player Snaps Percentage
William Jackson III 69 100%
Cole Holcomb 69 100%
Kendall Fuller 67 97%
Chase Young 63 91%
Montez Sweat 61 88%
Jonathan Allen 56 81%
Benjamin St-Juste 52 75%
Landon Collins 52 75%
Daron Payne 51 74%
Kamren Curl 51 74%
Matt Ioannidis 43 62%
Jon Bostic 39 57%
Bobby McCain 37 54%
Jamin Davis 27 39%
James Smith-Williams 11 16%
Tim Settle 8 12%
Casey Toohill 3 4%

