3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Giants

The Washington Football Team trails the New York Giants, 20-3, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters:

1. Kyle Allen Carted Off With Injury

After Washington's first two drives ended in a fumble and a punt, the offense was finally starting to gain some momentum as it drove down to the Giants' 31-yard line. But then the team was hit with more bad luck; as quarterback Kyle Allen was going down on an 11-yard sack, Giants safety Jabrill Peppers' leg collided with Allen's, resulting in a gruesome injury and Allen being cared off the field.

Alex Smith came in for the injured Allen and even drove Washington down to the Giants' 10-yard line, but holding and illegal use of hands penalties backed the team up to the 30, forcing the offensive to settle for a 48-yard field goal. Then, as the half drew to a close, Smith completed a 32-yard pass to Cam Sims that set Washington up at the Giants' 18-yard line, only for him to throw an interception one play later.