3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Giants

The Washington Football Team trails the New York Giants, 20-3, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters:
1. Kyle Allen Carted Off With Injury
After Washington's first two drives ended in a fumble and a punt, the offense was finally starting to gain some momentum as it drove down to the Giants' 31-yard line. But then the team was hit with more bad luck; as quarterback Kyle Allen was going down on an 11-yard sack, Giants safety Jabrill Peppers' leg collided with Allen's, resulting in a gruesome injury and Allen being cared off the field.
Alex Smith came in for the injured Allen and even drove Washington down to the Giants' 10-yard line, but holding and illegal use of hands penalties backed the team up to the 30, forcing the offensive to settle for a 48-yard field goal. Then, as the half drew to a close, Smith completed a 32-yard pass to Cam Sims that set Washington up at the Giants' 18-yard line, only for him to throw an interception one play later.
Smith finished the half 6-of-8 for 65 yards. He was also sacked for a 15-yard loss.
2. Turnovers Lead To 10 Giants' Points
Washington entered Week 9 with 52 points allowed off turnovers, and two more giveaways resulted in the Giants' first 10 points in the first half Sunday.
The first turnover came on Washington's opening offensive play, when running back Antonio Gibson made the catch on a drag route, turned upfield and rumbled down the right sideline for a 22-yard gain. But then Gibson got hit and fumbled, and while several Washington players were there to recover, the ball bounced around until a Giants player fell on it at the 19-yard line. The ensuing possession ended with a 38-yard field goal from Graham Gano to open the scoring.
Later in the quarter, a muffed punt by wide receiver Isaiah Wright set up the Giants inside the red zone. It only took the visitors four plays to tack on a touchdown, as backup running back Wayne Gallman burst into the end zone from two yards out.
Washington has now committed six turnovers in the first quarter, which is tied with the Dallas Cowboys for the most in the NFL.
3. Washington Defense Struggles
After allowing just 240 yards of total offense against the Giants in Week 6, Washington gave up 244 in the first half Sunday.
The Giants moved down the field using the run and the pass, amassing 109 rushing yards and adding 135 through the air. Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 12 of his 22 passes for 141 yards and a 16-yard touchdown to tight end Evan Engram to put the Giants up, 20-3, with a few minutes left before halftime.