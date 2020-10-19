"Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-19 loss against the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Football Team lost to the New York Giants, 20-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
- Washington lost the coin toss and the Giants deferred. It is the fifth time this season that the opposing team has won the coin toss and deferred.
- Washington recorded a sack for the 18th-consecutive contest.
- Washington tallied 337 net yards and converted 24 first downs. The net yardage is the second-highest mark this season.
- Washington converted 2-of-2 fourth down attempts. Washington's seven fourth down conversions through the first six games are the most in franchise history since the recording of the stat began in 1991, according to Pro Football Reference.
- Washington punted only once, the first time doing so since Week 3 of 2019 against the Chicago Bears.
OFFENSE:
- Quarterback Kyle Allen completed 31-of-42 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a 97.3 passer rating.
- Allen tied a career-high in completions (31). His attempts (42) are his fourth-most and his yards (280) are the fifth-most of his career.
- Allen made his first-road start with Washington, also throwing for his first touchdown since December 15, 2019.
- Wide receiver Terry McLaurin hauled in a team-leading 74 yards on seven receptions (10.6 avg.).
- McLaurin's seven receptions moves him into sole possession of second place in receptions through 20-career games with 65.
- Running back Antonio Gibson rushed for 30 yards on nine carries. He added 25 yards through the air on four receptions.
- Running back J.D. McKissic hauled in six receptions for 43 yards alongside eight carries for 41 yards on the ground.
- Wide receiver Cam Sims caught his first-career touchdown on a 22-yard reception.
- Tight end Logan Thomas tallied 42 receiving yards on three catches with a career-long 29-yard reception.
- Thomas's two receiving touchdowns on the season is a single-season career-high.
DEFENSE:
- Defensive end Ryan Kerrigan registered one sack for a loss of four yards.
- Kerrigan's 12.5 sacks are tied for fifth-most against the Giants with Greg Ellis and Ken Harvey.
- Defensive end Chase Young compiled two tackles (one solo) and a tackle for loss.
- Young's four tackles for loss are tied for the most through five career games in Washington with LaDairis Jackson (4) in 2002.
- Defensive end Montez Sweat started and registered two solo tackles, one quarterback hit and one tackle for a loss.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne started and recorded five tackles (four solo), one tackle for a loss, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed.
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen started and notched two solo tackles, one quarterback hit and one tackle for a loss.
- Safety Landon Collins started at safety and registered five tackles (three solo).
- Safety Deshazor Everett made his first start of the season and tallied six tackles (three solo) and a pass defensed.
- Cornerback Kendall Fuller started at cornerback and tallied one interception and one pass defensed.
- Fuller intercepted passes in three consecutive games for the first time in his career. He is the first to achieve the feat for Washington since London Fletcher in 2012.
- Fuller also tied his single-season career high for interceptions (four), which he last accomplished in 2017 as a member of Washington.
- Fuller is currently leading the league in interceptions this season, barring the results of the remaining contests.
- Fuller's four interceptions in the month of October ties Jack Pardee, Johnny Sample and Sean Taylor for third-most in franchise history.
- Linebacker Cole Holcomb notched a team-leading six tackles (five solo) in his first game back from injury.
- Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis started and tallied four tackles (two solo) and one pass defensed.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Punter Tress Way punted once for 55 yards (55.0 avg.).
- Kicker Dustin Hopkins connected on 2-of-3 field goals from 35 and 28 yards.