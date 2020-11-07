3 Keys For Washington Entering Its Week 9 Matchup Vs. The Giants

3. Get Off The Field On Third Down

Jack Del Rio's defense has been just above average on third down this season -- its opponents' 40.4% conversion rate is 14th in the NFL -- so the unit must be better Sunday than it was in the first matchup. A big part of improving will come down to limiting the Giants' rushing attack on first down to create more advantageous situations.

"Overall for us is we want to play complementary football and we want to do our part as the defense," Del Rio said. "We need to get the ball back for our offense as often as possible. We need to start fast. We've got to take care of the quarterback run. We can't have him getting an explosive run like he did in the game. There are a few areas we need to address. I think third down, I don't think we were particularly strong on third down in that game. I think it was probably our worst game of the year. So, there are many things that we need to do better. Holding the point total down is important, but finding a way to get the offense the ball back as much as possible is huge."