Washington Hires Natalia Dorantes As Coordinator Of Football Programs

Dorantes was actually recommended to Rivera when he first arrived in Washington by Mike McCartney, who worked with Rivera in Philadelphia and who's currently an agent. About a week before the NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum in February, McCartney reached out to Rivera again. It just so happened that Dorantes would be in his roundtable group.

Rivera may not have connected with Dorantes if not for the forum, and the same could be said about now assistant running backs coach Jennifer King. She participated in the event in January of 2018, then made history two years later by becoming the NFL's First African American Female Assistant Position Coach. In Rivera's mind, these examples illustrate the importance of the annual event.

"What this [forum] does is it puts more than qualified people, sometimes overqualified people, in front of us," Rivera said. "As you look at these women and you look at their accomplishments and you look what they've done and you look at the willingness to work for nothing to get themselves in front of people because they want the opportunity, I think that's important, and that's why I do it, and it's important to me because I want to make sure I do it right."

Rivera has long been praised for having some of the most diverse staffs in the NFL, but he is not singularly focused on bringing in diverse people. He appreciates different perspectives, which typically come from people with distinct backgrounds. His wife, Stephanie, is a prime example. As a former women's basketball coach, she sees things differently than Rivera and his football-minded cohorts. Similarly, King and Dorantes can provide refreshing point of views in their particular areas of expertise.

At the same time, Rivera looks forward to a time when these hires are normalized. Women like Dorantes and King should not be singled out for their gender; they should be praised for taking the next step in their professional careers.