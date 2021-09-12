Washington Honors Families, Service Members On 9/11 Anniversary

Ron Rivera was stepping out of a meeting with the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles coaching staff when he heard the news.

One of the Eagles' executive assistants, like millions more around the world, had all her attention focused on the television as the World Trade Center burned. As Rivera was told what had happened, the shock started to settle in. The Eagles were preparing for a road game against the Seattle Seahawks, but now all that seemed so insignificant.

"You did step back and think about other things that were more important at the time," Rivera said.

Two decades after the terrorist attack, the Washington Football Team and the NFL still have not forgotten the events of that day, and as a solidarity act of remembrance, Washington has taken the week to honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives.

Things got started on Tuesday, when Rivera and team president Jason Wright joined the Secretary of Defense Protocol to lay a wreath at the Pentagon and pay their respects to the 184 people who died in the attack on the government building.