WFT Daily: Washington hopes to get healthy during bye week

Thomas, Cosmi and Scherff are only part of the list of players Washington hopes will return between now and Washington's next game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Samuel, who has dealt with a groin injury since OTAs, is also part of that equation, as well as Dyami Brown, who was inactive after briefly playing against the Green Bay Packers. Rivera didn't know about any of their statuses at the time -- he normally waits until after his Monday press conferences to get those updates -- but he did sound hopeful.

Rivera believes the team is capable of scoring more points than it has in recent weeks. The key is to carry the momentum Washington builds between the 20-yard lines into the red zone.

There are plenty of areas Washington needs to fix in the next two weeks. Having some, or hopefully all of their weapons back on the field certainly can't hurt.