Washington Is Psyched For Matt Ioannidis' Return

That fact is still true about 10 months later. Ioannidis is entering his sixth season, which makes him one of just three defensive linemen to have more than three years of experience. As Mills put it, "you can't make that up."

"No matter how good you get, you can't make up veteran leadership," Mills said. "Matt's played a lot of downs in this league. He's a calming force for us. He's a strong, strong presence for us in the middle."

Ioannidis' teammates are anxious to get him back on the field, too. A chunk of Washington's pressure came from edge players last year; the duo of Chase Young and Montez Sweat accounted for more than a third of Washington's sacks. Ioannidis' return to the rotation should help the front collapse the pocket more easily, which means less time for quarterbacks to make decisions and more opportunities for sacks and turnovers.