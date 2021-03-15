Mock Draft Monday: Here's Who NFL.com's Chad Reuter Has Washington Drafting In The First Round

While Waddle's first two seasons at Alabama showcased his elite physical skillset, his junior campaign was one of toughness, determination and resilience. After putting up ridiculous numbers over his first four games -- 25 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns -- Waddle suffered what head coach Nick Saban called a season-ending ankle injury against Tennessee on Oct. 24. (It was later determined that Waddle fractured his ankle.)

But about 12 weeks later, Waddle suited up for the Crimson Tide's national championship game against Ohio State. He was visibly hobbled but managed to record three catches for 34 yards to cap his college career with a title.

"Just shows the commitment, how much he loves his team," Smith said of Waddle following the game. "Him just wanting to be out there, just doing what he can, give us everything he got. That was just the message: give us what you got, we'll take anything."