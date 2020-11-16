News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players In Washington's Loss To The Lions

Nov 15, 2020 at 07:10 PM
Logan Campbell

Team Reporter

game-balls-week-10-washington-lions copy
Running back Antonio Gibson celebrates after a score during the Washington Football Team's game against the Detroit Lions on Nov. 15, 2020. (Zack Silver/Washington Football Team)

Despite the gut-wrenching, 30-27 loss against the Detroit Lions, Alex Smith, Antonio Gibson and the receivers were all crucial for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Here's how they performed:

Game Ball No. 1: Quarterback Alex Smith

There were several reasons why Smith's performance was historic for the 16th-year quarterback. It was Smith's first start since his brutal leg injury back in Nov. 18, 2018. Smith also had career-highs in attempts (55), completions (38) and yards (390). Smith completed the game with a passer rating of 89.2.

With Washington trailing, 24-17, with less than nine minutes in the fourth quarter, Smith led offense 66 yards down the field after the defense forced a three-and-out. After converting a 3rd-and-5, Smith found tight end Logan Thomas for a 27-yard gain that put the offense at the Lions' 11-yard line. Three plays later, Gibson rushed into the end zone on a five-yard score.

After the game, head coach Ron Rivera said he thought Smith played "a heck of a football game." Rivera also said he noticed an added level of confidence in all of the players because they believe in Smith to make plays.

Game Ball No. 2: Running Back Antonio Gibson

Rookie running back Gibson once again led the team in rushing yards after Washington's matchup against the Lions with 13 carries for 45 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 20 yards.

With Washington trailing, 24-10, at the start of the fourth quarter, the offense moved down the field on an 11-play, 84-yard drive. With the ball set at the two-yard line, Smith handed the ball off to Gibson, who then found a crease in Detroit's defensive line and ran into the end zone.

Not only did Gibson's touchdown close the gap to 24-17, but he also put himself into Washington's record books; his seven rushing touchdowns in nine games are the second-most for a rookie in that span.

Related Links

Game Ball No. 3: The Pass-Catchers

It was a productive day from Washington's pass-catchers; not only did nine players receive at least one target from Smith, but five of them had 50-yard performances.

Leading the pack was wide receiver Terry McLaurin with seven receptions for 95 yards. That was followed by Thomas, who had four receptions for 66 yards. Then, undrafted rookie Isaiah Wright accounted for six receptions and 59 yards. Cam Sims had another strong game with four catches for 54 yards, while Steven Sims Jr. had five catches for 46 yards in his second game since returning from Injured Reserve.

It's evident that Smith is beginning to establish more trust in his pass-catchers to make plays once they have the ball in their hands, and Rivera attested to that after the game by saying Smith has specifically been working with Sims and Wright to help develop the young wide receivers.

PHOTOS: Week 10 - Washington vs. Lions, Game Action

Check out photos of the Washington Football Team during its Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions. (Photos courtesy of Courtney Rivera/Washington Football Team, Zack Silver/NFL and Troy Anderson/NFL)

Image from iOS (5)
1 / 20
Image from iOS (6)
2 / 20
Image from iOS (5)
3 / 20
Image from iOS (7)
4 / 20
Image from iOS (8)
5 / 20
Image from iOS (9)
6 / 20
Image from iOS (10)
7 / 20
ZNS_0356
8 / 20
ZNS_0364
9 / 20
ZNS_0366
10 / 20
ZNS_0374
11 / 20
ZNS_0381
12 / 20
ZNS_0385
13 / 20
Image from iOS (6)
14 / 20
Image from iOS (6) copy 2
15 / 20
Image from iOS (7)
16 / 20
Antonio Gibson celebrates after a five-yard touchdown run that helped the Washington Football Team tied the score. (Zack Silver/NFL)
17 / 20

Antonio Gibson celebrates after a five-yard touchdown run that helped the Washington Football Team tied the score. (Zack Silver/NFL)

Image from iOS (6)
18 / 20
IMG_9394
19 / 20
IMG_9393
20 / 20

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Last-Second Loss To The Lions

The Washington Football Team suffered a 30-27 loss to the Detroit Lions after giving up a 59-yard field goal.
news

Washington Falls Short Against The Lions Despite 21-Point Comeback

Alex Smith threw for a career-high 390 yards, but a 59-yard field goal from Matt Prater spoiled a 21-point comeback from Washington.
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Lions

The Washington Football Team trails Detroit Lions, 17-3, at the break. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Lions Inactives, Week 10

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 10 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
news

Wake Up Washington 11/9: Recapping The Giants' Game

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
news

Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 23-20 loss to the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Game Balls: 3 Standout Players In Washington's Loss To The Giants

Despite the 23-20 defeat, Cam Sims, Terry McLaurin and Kamren Curl were key players for the Washington Football Team against the New York Giants.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Loss To The Giants

The Washington Football Team came out of the bye week looking to improve its position in the NFC East but fell to the New York Giants. Here are five takeaways from the game.
news

Instant Analysis: Turnovers Plague Washington In 23-20 Loss To Giants

Washington could not overcome a season-high five turnovers Sunday afternoon.
news

3 Quick Hits From Washington's First Half Against The Giants

The Washington Football Team trails the New York Giants, 20-3, at halftime. Here are three takeaways from the first two quarters.
news

Washington Football Team Vs. Giants Inactives, Week 9

The Washington Football Team has announced seven players as inactive for its 2020 Week 9 matchup against the New York Giants.

Advertising