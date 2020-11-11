Washington Vs. Lions Preview: Next Stop, Motor City

BIGGEST STORYLINES

"For me, [I'm] kind of going full steam ahead," Smith said after the game. "I'm not thinking about any of that other stuff going on with this opportunity. I am so thankful for it. I am going to make the most of it."

Smith was forced into the lineup against the Giants once Allen went down with an ankle injury. He led the offense to a field goal on his first drive and helped the team score 17 more points, including his first touchdown pass since the injury. Smith ended the game 24-of-32 for 325 yards.

"Given who he is and the way he came back," head coach Ron Rivera said Monday, "it doesn't surprise me to a degree that he's got an opportunity and he earned an opportunity."

Smith's day was not flawless, though; he threw three interceptions, including two that cost Washington the game in the final five minutes. Still, the offense looked proficient with Smith under center, and he had poise in the pocket against the Giants. A full week of practice with starting reps should help Smith be more prepared to help Washington claim its third win of the season.

"Alex is an early guy and a late guy," Rivera said. "He does everything that you're supposed to do, and he does it the right way."

-- Facing off against Adrian Peterson: Adrian Peterson was Washington's primary running back for the past two seasons, and despite being the second-oldest active rusher in the NFL, he had a successful stint with 1,940 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sunday will be the first time Peterson will face off against his former team.

Peterson, who had his club option exercised by Washington in the offseason, came into training camp with a trio of other running backs -- Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber -- who carried high expectations from the coaching staff. He was released prior to the team releasing its initial 53-man roster, and Rivera said the decision was made because of where the offense was headed. Plus, he wanted to give the younger running backs a chance.

"Adrian is a true pro. I was fortunate to just be with him this summer." Rivera said in September. "But, watching the way that he handled himself, handled the other players around him, epitomizes him as a football player."

The Lions signed Peterson two days later, and he has still been productive as the team's leading rusher with 350 yards and two touchdowns. He will be an intriguing challenge for Washington's defense, because unlike other running backs the unit have faced this year, Peterson spent all of training camp practicing against Washington's defensive front. Peterson admitted to the Detroit Free Press he is looking forward to the matchup, but he also said he appreciates his time with Washington.

"It was a great journey and great opportunity," Peterson said. "They allowed me to show that I can still play this game at a high level. I will always have love for the DMV area. It was critical for my career. It's a reason why I'm still playing in this league now at a high level."

-- Another chance to ignite the running game: Washington's ground game has been volatile so far this season. There have been performances like the 208 yards it had against the Dallas Cowboys, but it has also struggled like it did against the Giants with 37 yards on just nine carries. The team will get the chance to improve Sunday against the Lions, as they rank 29th in rushing defense and allow 148.1 yards per game.

Washington has averaged just 92.3 rushing yards per game, but it has been able to take advantage of weaker rushing defenses. Against the Cowboys, Gibson exploded for 128 yards on 20 carries, including a 40-yard run in the first quarter. The Lions have allowed two 100-yard outings this year, including 168 yards from the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones and 208 yards from the Minnesota Vikings' Dalvin Cook.