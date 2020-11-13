Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Lions, Week 10

8. Rivera on if having players that previously played for an opponent helps:

"A lot. It does. Again, these are guys that can tell you a little bit about each player. They can tell you about the coordinators, their tendencies, stuff like that. It's important. It is. Both those guys are smart football players, so both of those things are pretty good. That's probably a plus. Now, on the inverse, you've got [Lions RB] Adrian Peterson there who can tell you a little bit about what we're doing on the offensive side. ...You do try to get what you can from guys that were with the team that you're about to play."

7. Rivera on what makes for a franchise quarterback:

"Well, I think looking at the guys that I've been around my entire career. ...Going to San Diego and watching a guy like Philip [Rivers] who played consistent, who had a certain style, a certain way of doing things that seemed to permeate through this teammates on the offensive side and even catch up on some of the defensive guys, you saw that. Then going to Carolina and seeing how Cam grew and developed and always seemed to have an upward trend in his development, you could see his growth and his consistency in his play. It took a while, but to me, there was always that upward trend. You just felt that this guy had that ability and what it took to be the next guy."

6. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner on running back Antonio Gibson's role on third down:

"When you're a young player, especially with a guy like Antonio -- and we've kind of talked about this throughout the course of the year -- you've got to balance the physical with the mental. Physically, he can do everything. We know that. Then, it's just mentally. How much do we give him before it just overloads?... Antonio is our guy. We're going to continue to give him the ball. We believe in him."

5. Rivera on the quarterback situation: