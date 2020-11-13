Top 10 Quotes: Washington Vs. Lions, Week 10

With the team's practice prep for the Detroit Lions complete, here's a list of the best quotes of the week, as compiled by WashingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO:
10. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio on the defense adapting to the scheme:
"Basically, more of having a breakdown here or there. I feel good about our front seven. I feel like we put a lot on their plate. We play to them. We lean on them to take care of things. For the most part, they have. It wasn't quite to the standard that we expect last week. But I think throughout the course of this season, it's been pretty darn stout. I like the way we're working at it. There are certainly some things we're going to do better. We'll just keep going."
9. Head coach Ron Rivera on defensive end Chase Young getting triple-teamed:
"You do want to remind him, 'Hey, dude, every time you turn and there's three to your side, somebody else better be winning.' And they are. It's interesting because when you watch Chase and you watch one of his teammates getting a sack, look at the excitement he has and the joy he has for his teammates because he knows he had an impact on that. That's the truth. When you see a guy getting double- and triple-teamed, somebody should win and for most part we've had some guys that have been winning. So that's a huge plus. Again, his will come.
8. Rivera on if having players that previously played for an opponent helps:
"A lot. It does. Again, these are guys that can tell you a little bit about each player. They can tell you about the coordinators, their tendencies, stuff like that. It's important. It is. Both those guys are smart football players, so both of those things are pretty good. That's probably a plus. Now, on the inverse, you've got [Lions RB] Adrian Peterson there who can tell you a little bit about what we're doing on the offensive side. ...You do try to get what you can from guys that were with the team that you're about to play."
7. Rivera on what makes for a franchise quarterback:
"Well, I think looking at the guys that I've been around my entire career. ...Going to San Diego and watching a guy like Philip [Rivers] who played consistent, who had a certain style, a certain way of doing things that seemed to permeate through this teammates on the offensive side and even catch up on some of the defensive guys, you saw that. Then going to Carolina and seeing how Cam grew and developed and always seemed to have an upward trend in his development, you could see his growth and his consistency in his play. It took a while, but to me, there was always that upward trend. You just felt that this guy had that ability and what it took to be the next guy."
6. Offensive coordinator Scott Turner on running back Antonio Gibson's role on third down:
"When you're a young player, especially with a guy like Antonio -- and we've kind of talked about this throughout the course of the year -- you've got to balance the physical with the mental. Physically, he can do everything. We know that. Then, it's just mentally. How much do we give him before it just overloads?... Antonio is our guy. We're going to continue to give him the ball. We believe in him."
5. Rivera on the quarterback situation:
"I think the thing about Alex [Smith] right now is you have a guy that's a very veteran quarterback who has helped and nurtured some very young quarterbacks. He kind of showed these guys how to study and prepare for a game, how to handle it. I think this is going to be very good for Dwayne [Haskins Jr]. I think Dwayne's going to get an opportunity to see truly how to prepare for a game as a starter. Again, I think -- and hopefully Dwayne will take it that way -- this is an opportunity to learn and grow. Then, who knows? He may get his opportunity again shortly. He's just got to be ready and prepare as if he's one play away."
4. Alex Smith on why he feels he can be the starter:
"Obviously, I get paid to play quarterback. I'm going to do whatever's asked of me. I feel like I'm ready to roll. I'm confident in that, and obviously that's the coach's decision to make and the coaches' decisions to make. We're players. We go out and play. This is a team sport. Obviously, things change. Certainly, injuries and the way that they've gone, things like that. I got the opportunity this week, and I'm going to make the most of it. That's my plan. I'm not worried about anything else. I'm not worried about opinions here or there. I'm doing what I can to go out there and try to win a football game."
3.Del Rio on Smith's comeback:
"I mean, really the biggest thing is I'm amazed at his drive, the competitor that he is and the journey that he's undertaken just to come back to this moment. It's pretty incredible to watch a guy have such strong desire and determination and fight. I think we all respect the heck out of that. It's just great to see. It's a feel-good story. Obviously, I'm hoping he gives us a lift and can give the team a lift. It's an amazing story for a guy to come back through the things that he's been able to battle and make it back onto the field."
2. Rivera on not getting discouraged:
"Mostly because we're still in it. Let's be realistic -- what's the best record in our division? ...See my point? Keep your fingers crossed. You just never know. But at some point, you have to win football games. That's the truth of the matter. I don't get discouraged because when I look at the roster -- and I can go over it with you right now -- you can see how many young guys are playing. Guys that have one, two, three years of NFL experience and that's it. I can sit there and go down the list of the guys and tell you. There's a reason for optimism. At least I am. Maybe I'm overly-optimistic, but that's just how I feel. When I sit here and look at these names I go: 'Wow, these are some young guys that are playing. These are guys that don't have a lot of NFL experience going out there right now and gaining that NFL experience that's going to help us.' I really believe that."
1. Smith on if he imagined he would even be a starter again:
"I guess I didn't quite get that far. For me, it was obviously the challenge of going and getting out on the field. I think it has progressed into that. Here, it has become more realistic and closer. It obviously has been a long time, even just driving into work with that feeling knowing that the ball's in your hands and preparing all week like that. It has been a while since I've had that feeling, almost two years to the week. It's different. It's a different deal. I've said this a bunch, but certainly one of the reasons why I chased that back, that feeling of being on the line, towing the line, putting yourself out there. With this game and how important every week is, it's an amazing feeling. I love the challenge."