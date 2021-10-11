Washington looks to fix inconsistencies after up-and-down loss

Taylor Heinicke’s interceptions, one of which came with Washington backed up at the 2-yard line, came at inopportune times on ill-advised throws. Heinicke had his moments, Rivera said after the game. He had a strong connection with Adam Humphries and DeAndre Carter, who combined for 135 receiving yards. It's hard to fault Heinicke for trying to make a play, but like the big plays given up by the defense, forcing throws where they shouldn't go has been a persistent issue.

"We have to protect the ball a little bit better," Rivera said. "We have to make better decisions. On the defensive side, we just have to keep going. That's the truth of the matter. In this game, you have to be resilient, you have to keep fighting, you have to keep handling things. Things go bad, you have to step up and make a play and you have to bow your neck, and we didn't do that."

Your record tells everybody what you are, Rivera said, and right now Washington looks and plays like a 2-3 team. The head coach does believe there were some strides taken, but the handful of plays where the team lapsed in their assignments had a bigger effect on the outcome.

So, as Washington moves on to the Kansas City Chiefs, Rivera and his players don't want their mistakes to trip up their progress.