Washington looking to get more out of Dyami Brown in final 2 games

Brown has 11 catches for 140 yards this season, and while his 12.7 yards per reception is third among wideouts, it's certainly not what Brown wanted for himself in his rookie year. He was drafted to be a vertical threat who could come down with contest catches, but with him missing two games and going without a catch from Weeks 7-12, it's been difficult for him to gain traction.

"The season has definitely been a process for me," Brown said. "It didn't start how I wanted, but it's just a process. Everybody's season starts off different…but it's just a process, and you have to capitalize on every opportunity that you get."

Rivera sees the talent that Brown has. He knows that Brown, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to close out his career at North Carolina, had one of highest completion rates on contested passes. He also understands that Brown is still a young player, so there are going to be mistakes and room to grow during his development.

Understanding how and why he needs to run his routes as a second or third option was one area Rivera tagged as a spot for growth. He wants Brown to understand the finite details of releases and when to press defensive backs and how that affects the rest of the play.

Brown said he's been getting the help he's needed, and he's trying to use it to his advantage.