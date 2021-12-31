News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Washington looking to get more out of Dyami Brown in final 2 games

Dec 31, 2021 at 05:00 PM
Daily123121
Dyami Brown makes a catch during the Washington Football Team's practice. (Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

Head coach Ron Rivera is going to keep a closer watch on a few of the Washington Football Team's players during the final two games of the regular season, and rookie Dyami Brown is on that list.

"There were a couple things in last week's game that you get excited about as far as Dyami's concerned," Rivera said after Wednesday's practice.

Brown, a third-round pick in April, has had a turbulent NFL debut. Droughts in production have been sandwiched between brief sparks at various points in the season. Performances like the 53 yards he had against the Dallas Cowboys show the potential is there, though, and that's what Rivera and his staff want to see more of as the season draws to a close.

"It was good to see Dyami make a play," said offensive coordinator Scott Turner. "He's been playing, he's been rotating in, maybe he'll get some more snaps."

Brown has 11 catches for 140 yards this season, and while his 12.7 yards per reception is third among wideouts, it's certainly not what Brown wanted for himself in his rookie year. He was drafted to be a vertical threat who could come down with contest catches, but with him missing two games and going without a catch from Weeks 7-12, it's been difficult for him to gain traction.

"The season has definitely been a process for me," Brown said. "It didn't start how I wanted, but it's just a process. Everybody's season starts off different…but it's just a process, and you have to capitalize on every opportunity that you get."

Rivera sees the talent that Brown has. He knows that Brown, who had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons to close out his career at North Carolina, had one of highest completion rates on contested passes. He also understands that Brown is still a young player, so there are going to be mistakes and room to grow during his development.

Understanding how and why he needs to run his routes as a second or third option was one area Rivera tagged as a spot for growth. He wants Brown to understand the finite details of releases and when to press defensive backs and how that affects the rest of the play.

Brown said he's been getting the help he's needed, and he's trying to use it to his advantage.

"A few coaches and trainers that I'm with all the time, they always break down the game to me," Brown said. "And even a couple of the players here like Terry McLaurin and Cam Sims and pretty much the whole receiving corps."

Related Links

PHOTOS | Eagles Practice Week 12/31

The Washington Football concludes its week of practice leading up to a Week 17 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Karlee Sell/Washington Football Team)

_KMS1034
1 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS0984
2 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
DSC00032
3 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09964
4 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09979
5 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09974
6 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09888
7 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09956
8 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09900
9 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09946
10 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09922
11 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
_KMS1434
12 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
DSC09894
13 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09859
14 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09835
15 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09851
16 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09854
17 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09844
18 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09839A
19 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09831
20 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09826A
21 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09805
22 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09813
23 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
_KMS1369
24 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
DSC00023
25 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
_KMS1509
26 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1413
27 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1361
28 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1384
29 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1324
30 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1343
31 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1355
32 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1130
33 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1322
34 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1316
35 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1297
36 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1152
37 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1244
38 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1219
39 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1148
40 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1119
41 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1091
42 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1106
43 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1078
44 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
_KMS1098
45 / 48
Karlee Sell//Washignton Football Team
DSC09881
46 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09870
47 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
DSC09863
48 / 48
Emilee Fails/Washington Football Team
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

With two games left, Brown wants to be more decisive when running his routes. He's noticed in film sessions with receivers coach Drew Terrell that he's been hesitant at times. He knows he has to be better with his initial move and avoid making life more difficult for quarterbacks."

"I have to be decisive so he can understand where I'm going and how he needs to throw the ball," Brown said. "All those things tie in."

When Brown's flashes of talent have offered glimpses at the player he can be. Against the New York Giants, he had a 22-yard catch that helped Washington tie the game on a 90-yard scoring drive. He also had a 13-yard gain on a third-and-7 against the Kansas City Chiefs that kept Washington on the field.

And last week, with the score 21-0 against the Cowboys, he flipped the field with a 48-yard grab in double coverage.

"That was just one of the opportunities that I had gotten just to be able to have the team trust me and have the confidence in myself to even make the play," Brown said.

There's a good chance Brown will get more looks, and Washington will need more plays like the one he made against Dallas going forward. Washington still has a mathematical chance of making the playoffs, but none of that matters unless it can win out.

It would be a great time for Brown to have a couple of breakout games.

"He's one of the types of guys that you hope to see more of," Rivera said.

Related Content

news

Top 10 Quotes | Washington prepares a response to Eagles rushing attack

The Washington Football Team has wrapped up its preparations for the home finale against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are some of the top quotes from the week, presented by GEICO.
news

3 keys to Washington winning Round 2 against Philly

The Washington Football Team has a quick turnaround after a Tuesday night loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a primetime matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three keys to the game, presented by Van Metre.
news

In challenging season, Rivera leans on timeless lessons from Madden mentorship

John Madden was a perpetual mentor for Ron Rivera, and Washington's head coach still leans on his lessons amid his second season with the Burgundy & Gold
news

Wake Up Washington | No one waddles like the Penguin

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Turner: John Bates has 'exceeded our expectations'

Bates was mostly known as a blocking tight end at Boise State, but the rookie has become so much more than that.
news

Whether he gets the ball or not, McLaurin controls what he can control

There's a lot of things that factor into a wide receiver's production, but McLaurin is more focused on himself and what he can do to be a better player.
news

Wake Up Washington | Dan and Tanya Snyder donate 25K to Parker Dickerson fund

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
news

Rivera: Madden was an 'icon' who 'offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight'

Rivera remembers his time with Hall of Fame coach John Madden and their conversations about being an NFL head coach.
news

Rescouting the Eagles | 3 things to know ahead of Washington's home finale

The Washington Football Team will take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in 12 days in its final home game of the season. Here's a second look at Philadelphia ahead of Washington's fourth straight division matchup.
news

Washington vs. Eagles preview | Heading into the home finale

The Washington Football will host the Philadelphia Eagles for its final home game of the season. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Football Team.
news

Wake Up Washington | Remembering a legend

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising