Washington looks to maintain pass rush without Young

Young reportedly tore his ACL and will require surgery -- leaving Washington's coaching staff the task of finding a pass rush without either Young or Montez Sweat, Washington's other star edge rusher who is sidelined for at least a month with a broken jaw.

"We are going to have to blitz probably, we are going to have to do some different things," Rivera said. "Move some people in and out. This will be interesting to see how this develops. I'm excited. I know Jack (Del Rio) and the staff will work on that come later (Monday) when we start focusing on our next opponent."

With Young and Sweat, Washington relied on its front four defensive linemen to create pressure -- giving the back seven more space to cover. The Burgundy and Gold could afford to do so, thanks to the speed and athleticism on the edge and the power and size up the middle. Though Young only had 1½ sacks this year, the team's defensive line appeared to be finding a rhythm as the season went on. Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen has been particularly impactful with six sacks.