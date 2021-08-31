Washington Makes Multiple Roster Moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Football Team announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Washington Football Team released the following players:
- RB Peyton Barber
- G Beau Benzschawel
- DE William Bradley-King
- WR Tony Brown
- WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
- C Keith Ismael
- CB Danny Johnson
- LB Jordan Kunaszyk
- DT Devaroe Lawrence
- S Cole Luke
- G Wes Martin
- LB David Mayo
- QB Steven Montez
- CB Jimmy Moreland
- LB Jared Norris
- S Jeremy Reaves
- DE Bunmi Rotimi
- T David Sharpe
- T David Steinmetz
- CB Linden Stephens
- C Jon Toth
- LB Joe Walker
- RB Jonathan Williams
- TE Caleb Wilson
- DT Daniel Wise
- DT Gabe Wright
- WR Isaiah Wright